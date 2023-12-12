Jason Burdett named crew chief for Jimmie Johnson

A veteran member of the industry, Burdett joins the third LMC Toyota Camry XS entry, which will run part-time with Johnson driving. Three races have already been announced including the Coke 600 at Charlotte, with several more expected.

Burdett has enjoyed great success as a JR Motorsports crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning 18 times in nearly 300 races atop the pit box.

He was an integral part of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett's 1999 championship run with Robert Yates Racing, and later Jeff Gordon's 2001 championship season with Hendrick Motorsports. During his tenure at HMS, he also worked with Johnson.

In 2007, he reunited with Jarrett as a crew chief at Michael Waltrip Racing, before returning to HMS the following year as a car chief for the No. 24 car. Later in his career, he worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 team.

“I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years,” said Johnson in a release from the team. “Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport, he’s solid and he’s created an amazing legacy for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club.”

Additionally, Evan Bensch, who previously held an engineering role with the No. 43 LMC team, will now serve as lead engineer. Robbie Fairweather will return as the No. 84's car chief.

“I'm excited to join Legacy Motor Club and reunite with Jimmie,” said Burdett. “I was part of Jimmie’s team when it all began and witnessed his first win in 2002. I am amazed at the legacy Jimmie has created throughout the years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing that legacy with him. Partnering with Toyota and their successful history in motorsports is remarkable for our organization. I am dedicated to maximizing our success at the racetrack, to accomplish Cup Series win No. 84 with the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE and write a new chapter in our legacy.”

Added Joey Cohen, vice president of race operations: “Jason comes to Legacy M.C. at a great time. Not only is he a perfect fit to lead our 84 team with JJ and their past experiences, but he also will help tremendously in the operational transition to Toyota and greatly assist the crew chiefs on the Nos. 42 and 43 teams. We are excited for Jason to begin his legacy and continue his winning ways with our Club. Additionally, Evan and Robbie bring consistency and experience to the Club and they will work great alongside Jason.”