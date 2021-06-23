Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority" Next / Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

By:

Jeff Gordon is leaving the Fox Sports broadcast booth for an executive position at Hendrick Motorsports.

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

The NASCAR Hall of Famer became an analyst for NASCAR on FOX in 2016, following his retirement from full-time Cup Series competition.

But now, he will become the vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, second only to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. He will officially take over the position on January 1, 2022.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said in a release from the team. “In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Read Also:

Gordon, 49, won four NASCAR Cup Series championships and 93 races in his impressive career -- all with Hendrick Motorsports. He became an equity owner in HMS in the late 1990s is responsible for much of the organization's success, including the hiring of seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson.

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” said Hendrick, 71. “I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts. On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do. I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”

There is no word yet on if FOX will replace Gordon or move forward with a two-man booth in 2022.

Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer at FOX Sports reacted to the news as well: "Just like he did on the track, Jeff distinguished himself as an all-time winner on our FOX Sports team. While we are sad to see him go, everyone at FOX Sports wishes Jeff nothing but continued success."

