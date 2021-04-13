Cobb, 47, who has made a combined 247 starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, will compete in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 Chevrolet in the April 25 GEICO 500.

When Cobb takes the green-flag, she will become just the second female driver in NASCAR history who has competed in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, Cobb said. “I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization.

“This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small (Truck) team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”

Last fall, Cobb shattered two records in one weekend by capturing a land speed record in a Cup car clocking more than 223 mph on Friday afternoon in Arkansas.

She followed that up the next day making her way to Talladega where she led 16 laps in the Truck race, becoming the female driver with the most laps led on an oval in one of NASCAR’s top series.

Cobb, has two Xfinity and nine Truck starts at Talladega with a best track finish of 11th in the 2018 Truck race.

