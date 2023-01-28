Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup
NASCAR Cup News

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will get his first taste of NASCAR with the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, but it may not be his last.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
Listen to this article

Button will join Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet Camaro in the iconic endurance race later this year.

The 43-year-old racer didn't say no to the prospect of potentially running NASCAR Cup races in the future. However, he would only be interested in road courses, and due to recent schedule changes at NASCAR's highest level, there's no shortage of those.

"Ovals for me is something where I really respect what the guys do, because it's far beyond anything I've experienced," said Button in response to a question from Motorsport.com.

"Always racing with a little bit of yaw all the way through the corner; racing that close to each other and so close to the wall is a skill I don't have — I don't think — I don't know. I've never tried it. But road courses, I'm definitely interested."

Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans , Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button

Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans , Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button

Photo by: Bob Meyer

He expanded on that more later, saying he wouldn't want to do a one-off like fellow F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen did last year.

"I would definitely be interested in racing on street circuits, road courses, but I just don't want to jump in for one race," he explained, answering another question from Motorsport.com. "That's not exciting for me.

"You can come away from it going 'Oh I did a good job' (but) you're not at your maximum. I would want to do all of the road courses if I'm going to do them.

"We'll see. That's an option. Obviously, the car is a little bit different to what we'll be racing at Le Mans. Less downforce, heavier, less power, and all of that. It's probably tricky, but I would jump at the chance if I had the opportunity."

An open invitation from Johnson

For the longest time, NASCAR only had two non-oval events on the 36-race Cup Series schedule. But that has changed in recent years, with six road/street courses as part of the 2023 calendar.

Johnson, who recently became a co-owner of the Petty GMS (now Legacy Motor Club) Cup team, would be open to extending an invitation for Button to drive for his organization.

"I'm sure it's on his (Button's) mind and I know it's on my mind as a car owner now," Johnson told Motorsport.com. "There's nothing I would like more than to run Jenson at some point.

"I think this is an opportunity for all of us to show our versatility. Rocky (Rockenfeller) has done a great job of capitalizing on the opportunity with Action Express and being around the NASCAR community, and (he) got two drives last year on road courses in NASCAR. I imagine it's in the back of Jenson's mind. Of course, a proper opportunity would really sway his mind.

He then added: "I think I can talk him into it. We haven't had much conversation about it, but the third car that I'm driving — the 84 car — (with) the commitment we're making to that program, we need to run the car more. So, hopefully we can find funding and interested drivers and figure out how to run that car more often."

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein, Charles Bradley, and Luis Ramirez

shares
comments
Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup
Previous article

Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Tony Stewart again joins NASCAR broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart again joins NASCAR broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash

Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR bid
NASCAR Cup

Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR bid

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry
Super Formula Super Formula

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

The former Team Goh outfit has been relaunched as 'TGM Grand Prix' ahead of the 2023 Super Formula season.

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Philip Ellis will make his Bathurst 12 Hour debut this week as a stand-in for the injured Lucas Auer.

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Corvette Racing came from two laps down to finish second in class at the Rolex 24 Hours but lost out in the final shootout to a quicker Mercedes.

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare
IMSA IMSA

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura team was "super lucky" that it was able to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona despite having a malfunctioning gearbox for most of the race, according to team founder and co-owner Michael Shank.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.