Button on NASCAR learning curve: "I forgot how to start the car"
2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button has a lot to learn with very little on-track time ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut at COTA.
Button, 43, is driving the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang with support from Stewart-Haas Racing.
In the only 50-minute practice session this weekend, he ran 13 total laps and went 28th quickest out of 39 entries. He was 1.770s off pace-setter Tyler Reddick, but ahead of fellow F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen by about half a second.
His steep learning curve began even before exiting the Cup Series garage.
“I mean first of all ... A little bit anxious but excited at the same time," he admitted during a Friday press conference at the track. "I forgot how to start the car which was interesting. So they pushed the car back, and I’m like ‘It won’t start.’ There were a few other switches I had to put up. But then it was okay.
"I got onto the circuit and I was surprised by how little grip there was initially when I pulled away and the tires were cold. But, it comes to you over time. The gear shifting is something that ... I’ve not never driven a sequential gearbox car. I’ve never pulled back going through the gears and pushed to go down. It’s something completely new to learn. I’ve driven a manual gearbox, but you always go across the box. The last time I drove a gearbox like this was like in 1999. There’s a lot that you go back into the bank of info you’ve learned over the years, and you bring it out again. It comes to you pretty quick. I really enjoyed it."
Button also noted how unique of an experience it was for him to have a spotter guiding him throughout the session: "It’s also interesting having spotters. I’ve never had spotters before. So, I’ve got guys in my ear the whole way around telling me there’s traffic behind, there’s traffic in front – it’s quite soothing. I kind of like it. Our spotters have very soothing voices, which I think is good and it’s especially going to be good on Sunday when it’s manic out there. That’s something else to learn – having my mirrors, so I can see around me. But they tell me all the fun information about what’s going on around me.”
He later added: "As I noticed here in practice, people don’t move out of the way when they’re on a slow lap and you’re on a quick lap. There’s a lot to learn. It’s a very, very different sports than what I’m used to."
Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang
Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images
COTA is the first of three planned Cup starts this year for Button. He will also race at the Chicago Street Course on July 2nd and at the Indianapolis Road Course on August 13th.
Although he wasn't very quick in practice, he remains excited about the challenge at hand. He hopes for a solid weekend overall and to improve with every lap of competition.
"I get to race against 30 other crazy guys out there," he said. "I’m really, really looking forward to the challenge – and it definitely is a big challenge. Jumping in the car for a 50-minute practice session – and that’s it – before we go qualifying and racing. It’s tough I think for anyone who is not used to big, heavy cars with low downforce. I’m enjoying the process. The team has been great, and I’m looking forward to a good, solid weekend. The car felt pretty good out there, and I think tomorrow in qualifying – when it really counts to get a lap in – there’s a bit more pressure. We’ll see how it goes. Setup wise working with my guys, improving it.
"Yeah, we’re going in the right direction.”
UPDATE: Button qualified 24th for Sunday's race, starting alongside Justin Haley on Row 12. Raikkonen is just ahead in Row 11, starting 22nd.
Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut
Johnson: Legacy Motor Club "not where we wanted to be"
Latest news
Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez
Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix
Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars
Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars Raikkonen: COTA track "a bit trickier" in NASCAR Cup cars
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.