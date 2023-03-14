Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Legacy Motor Club owner/driver Jimmie Johnson has added two more races to his 2023 schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series.
LMC announced Tuesday that Johnson will enter the March 26 race at Circuit of the Americas and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 in the No. 84 Chevrolet.
Both entries will be sponsored by Club Wyndham, the country’s largest vacation club, which has been associated with team ambassador Richard Petty for more than 20 years.
Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion and now co-owner of Legacy MC, is running a partial Cup schedule this season. His first race was in the season-opening Daytona 500.
Johnson’s addition adds even more star power to what was already a stacked race at COTA. In addition to the Cup series regulars, two former Formula 1 champions – Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button – are entered in the race as his sports car star Jordan Taylor.
“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule – and it wasn’t – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left.
“I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”
How many races will Johnson run?
As previously announced, Johnson’s 2023 schedule also includes the inaugural Chicago Street Course in July, in which he will be sponsored by Carvana.
The selection of Charlotte Motor Speedway was an easy one for Johnson as he has won a total of eight races at the track, four coming in the 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.
“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night.
“Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this Next Gen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham.”
The remainder of Johnson’s schedule will be announced at a later date.
Related video
Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"
Denny Hamlin fined, docked NASCAR points for Chastain incident
Dixon “didn’t have the pace” to fight for Laguna win
Dixon “didn’t have the pace” to fight for Laguna win Dixon “didn’t have the pace” to fight for Laguna win
Jimmie Johnson hails “special day” after IndyCar career-best finish
Jimmie Johnson hails “special day” after IndyCar career-best finish Jimmie Johnson hails “special day” after IndyCar career-best finish
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
Latest news
WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice
WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice
Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500 Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
NASCAR 'disappointed' with teams modifying Next Gen parts
NASCAR 'disappointed' with teams modifying Next Gen parts NASCAR 'disappointed' with teams modifying Next Gen parts
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.