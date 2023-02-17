Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Practice report

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson, who will make his first NASCAR Cup start since 2020 in Sunday’s Daytona 500, was fastest in Friday’s lone practice session.

Jim Utter
Johnson, driving the No. 84 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, of which he is co-owner, ended up with the fastest average speed (194.225 mph).

While drafting together late in the 50-minute session, Johnson, Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman posted the top four speeds.

“It’s my first weekend in this car. It’s Todd (Gordon, crew chief)’s first weekend working on the Next Gen car. First time we’ve all worked together,” Johnson said. “We’re going through quality reps right now.

“There are a lot of aspects to this that are new but I’m very proud of everybody at Legacy Motor Club and the effort they put into this. It’s so fun to get out there and mix it up.”

Aric Almirola and Joey Logano, who won Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races, ended up fifth and sixth-fastest, respectively.

Rounding out the top-10 were Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick and Zane Smith.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Briscoe had the fastest average speed (192.001 mph). He was followed in that category by Logano, Bowman, Stenhouse and Almirola.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 34 46.338     194.225
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 38 46.345 0.007 0.007 194.196
3 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 37 46.348 0.010 0.003 194.183
4 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 38 46.360 0.022 0.012 194.133
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 29 46.366 0.028 0.006 194.108
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 36 46.369 0.031 0.003 194.095
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 34 46.373 0.035 0.004 194.078
8 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 27 46.392 0.054 0.019 193.999
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 17 46.408 0.070 0.016 193.932
10 36 Zane Smith Ford 31 46.417 0.079 0.009 193.894
11 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 33 46.477 0.139 0.060 193.644
12 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 33 46.506 0.168 0.029 193.523
13 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 22 46.664 0.326 0.158 192.868
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 19 46.688 0.350 0.024 192.769
15 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 22 46.692 0.354 0.004 192.753
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 13 46.737 0.399 0.045 192.567
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 15 46.738 0.400 0.001 192.563
18 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 27 46.762 0.424 0.024 192.464
19 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 15 46.772 0.434 0.010 192.423
20 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 19 46.819 0.481 0.047 192.230
21 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 20 46.844 0.506 0.025 192.127
22 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 19 46.865 0.527 0.021 192.041
23 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 26 46.954 0.616 0.089 191.677
24 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 7 46.955 0.617 0.001 191.673
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 10 46.980 0.642 0.025 191.571
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 28 46.983 0.645 0.003 191.559
27 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 15 47.205 0.867 0.222 190.658
28 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 11 47.213 0.875 0.008 190.625
29 67 Travis Pastrana Toyota 9 47.240 0.902 0.027 190.517
30 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 17 47.271 0.933 0.031 190.392
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 18 47.307 0.969 0.036 190.247
32 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 15 47.310 0.972 0.003 190.235
33 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 18 47.316 0.978 0.006 190.210
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 19 47.375 1.037 0.059 189.974
35 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 9 47.913 1.575 0.538 187.840
36 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 28 48.304 1.966 0.391 186.320
37 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 17 49.297 2.959 0.993 182.567
