Last Friday Johnson announced he had received a positive test result for COVID-19 but did not know at that time how long he had the disease. He also had shown no symptoms.

Wednesday morning, Hendrick Motorsports announced Johnson, after receiving negative test results on both Monday and Tuesday, had been cleared to return to racing this weekend.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson, 44, said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro.

“I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was the only race Johnson missed during his diagnosis but it did end his streak of 663 consecutive starts in the Cup Series.

Following Johnson’s diagnosis, four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested for COVID-19 with all four receiving negative results. The No. 48 team will have its regular personnel roster for Sunday’s event at Kentucky.

Johnson is currently 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for the 2020 series playoffs. NASCAR granted him a medical waiver for missing the Brickyard 400 race.