Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

On Lap 92 Gase was running at the back of the field when he suddenly spun in Turn 1 as the left-rear tire came off his No. 15 car. He slammed the outside wall in Turn 2, appearing to go airborne for a brief moment.

The Rick Ware Racing machine was destroyed and Gase did not immediately put down the window net, which drivers normally do as a signal to safety crews that they are alright. However, he did walk to the ambulance under his own power.

NASCAR now says that the 28-year-old has been treated at the infield care center, and will now be transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

Gase was making his 11th start of the 2021 season.