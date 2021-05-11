Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

The one-race suspension of Paul Wolfe was part of several penalties NASCAR issued on Tuesday regarding unsecured lug nuts in races last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Wolfe was suspended and fined $20,000 as Logano’s No. 22 Ford was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following Sunday’s race.

Team Penske confirmed engineer Jonathan Hassler will serve as Logano’s interim crew chief this weekend at Dover.

Luke Lambert, crew chief for Cup driver Chris Buescher, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut on Buescher’s No. 17 Ford.

Fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut in Saturday’s Xfinity Series were Bruce Schlicker, crew chief for Jeb Burton, Jason Trinchere, crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger, and Buddy Sisco, crew chief for Tommy Joe Martins.

