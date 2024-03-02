Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole
Joey Logano extended his streak of starting on the front row to start the 2024 NASCAR Cup season by winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Watch: Joey Logano to start on front row for third time in ’24
Logano went out midway through Saturday’s final round of qualifying, but his average lap speed of 184.357 mph was good enough to withstand a tough challenge from Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson (184.225 mph).
The pole is the 30th of Logano’s career. So far this season, the Team Penske driver won the pole for the Daytona 500 and started second last weekend at Atlanta.
“I didn’t think that was going to be enough for the second round,” Logano said. “But the tires fall off a little bit, and it’s always important to start up front and Pennzoil 400 and we got that.
“So, this front row every start so far this year, so I’m proud of this race team. Proud of everyone’s effort. Obviously, when you bring a new Mustang to the race track, you’re always a little bit uncertain of what it’s going to be and a lot to learn.”
Logano’s Penske teammate, Austin Cindric, ended up third fastest (184.093 mph), Daytona 500 winner William Byron was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
29.291
|184.357
|2
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.021
29.312
|0.021
|184.225
|3
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.042
29.333
|0.021
|184.093
|4
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.071
29.362
|0.029
|183.911
|5
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.113
29.404
|0.042
|183.648
|6
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.139
29.430
|0.026
|183.486
|7
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.190
29.481
|0.051
|183.169
|8
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.193
29.484
|0.003
|183.150
|9
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.229
29.520
|0.036
|182.927
|10
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.289
29.580
|0.060
|182.556
Round 1 / Group B
Byron topped his Hendrick teammate Larson to lead Group B with an average lap speed of 184.963 mph.
Larson was second fastest (184.761 mph) while Briscoe ended up third (184.754 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Penske teammates Cindric and Logano.
Among those who failed to advance were Chase Elliott, reigning series champion Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman
Round 1 / Group A
Ford driver Buescher led an army of Toyotas in the first round with an average lap speed of 184.080 mph.
Gibbs ended up second quick (183.949 mph) while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Bell was third (183.842 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were fellow Toyota drivers Wallace and Truex.
Among those who failed to advance were Michael McDowell – who won the pole last week at Atlanta, Daniel Suarez, who won the race last weekend and Denny Hamlin.
“It’s a big weekend for us,” McDowell said. “It’s close, it’s really tight as far as times go. We’re close, had to work on it a little in practice. To miss by one spot stinks, but we’ve got a good piece for tomorrow.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch
Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch
Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same
Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same
Norris: Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weakness remains
Norris: Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weakness remains Norris: Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weakness remains
10 things we learned at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix
10 things we learned at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments