Logano rails against "piece of crap" Austin Dillon for "chickenshit move"

Logano passed Dillon for the lead to start the two-lap overtime and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Denny Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead and got turned himself as Dillon claimed the win – his first in nearly two years.

“When you get that far ahead that’s three to four car lengths ahead into (Turn) 3. I even backed up the entry. I was like, ‘I’ll just wrap the bottom here. I’m good.’ And he just drives in so hard,” Logano said.

“Obviously, he didn’t make the turn because he hit me and (Hamlin) was going to win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move.

“He’s a piece of crap. He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess.”

After restarting his wrecked No. 22 Ford, Logano drove it down pit road, first pulled up alongside Hamlin, and then preceded to do a burnout in front of Dillon’s No. 3 team pit stall.

Asked if he thought NASCAR should penalize Dillon for how he won the race, Logano said, “I don’t know. Apparently, it’s OK. What do you want me to say? Apparently, he can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line and we’re going to call that racing.”

Pressed on whether NASCAR should have denied Dillon the win, Logano said, “Yeah. They won’t.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano said he understood moves like the “bump and run” to nudge competitors out of the way but what Dillon did was “ridiculous.”

“I get bump-n-runs. I do that. I would expect it,” he said. “But from four car lengths back, he was never going to make the corner. Then he wrecks the other car, wrecks (Hamlin) to go with it. What a piece of crap.

“You can’t stand for it. I can tell you that much. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do next. Obviously, I’ve got to think about it, but you can’t let crap like that happen.”