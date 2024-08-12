All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
NASCAR Cup Richmond II

Logano rails against "piece of crap" Austin Dillon for "chickenshit move"

Joey Logano was irate after Austin Dillon intentionally wrecked him for Sunday's NASCAR Cup win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, railing against the Richard Childress Racing driver in post-race interviews.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Logano passed Dillon for the lead to start the two-lap overtime and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Denny Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead and got turned himself as Dillon claimed the win – his first in nearly two years.

“When you get that far ahead that’s three to four car lengths ahead into (Turn) 3. I even backed up the entry. I was like, ‘I’ll just wrap the bottom here. I’m good.’ And he just drives in so hard,” Logano said.

“Obviously, he didn’t make the turn because he hit me and (Hamlin) was going to win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move.

“He’s a piece of crap. He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess.”

 

After restarting his wrecked No. 22 Ford, Logano drove it down pit road, first pulled up alongside Hamlin, and then preceded to do a burnout in front of Dillon’s No. 3 team pit stall.

Asked if he thought NASCAR should penalize Dillon for how he won the race, Logano said, “I don’t know. Apparently, it’s OK. What do you want me to say? Apparently, he can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line and we’re going to call that racing.”

Pressed on whether NASCAR should have denied Dillon the win, Logano said, “Yeah. They won’t.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano said he understood moves like the “bump and run” to nudge competitors out of the way but what Dillon did was “ridiculous.”

“I get bump-n-runs. I do that. I would expect it,” he said. “But from four car lengths back, he was never going to make the corner. Then he wrecks the other car, wrecks (Hamlin) to go with it. What a piece of crap.

“You can’t stand for it. I can tell you that much. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do next. Obviously, I’ve got to think about it, but you can’t let crap like that happen.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup Richmond: Austin Dillon wrecks his way into the playoffs
Next article Hamlin: NASCAR will never get taken seriously with "no real officiating"

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"
NASCAR: Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"

NASCAR: Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR: Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

F1 Formula 1
Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?
Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”

Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"
Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

IMSA IMSA
Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA