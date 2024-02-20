All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Johnson crashes early, but LMC still earns two top-tens in Daytona 500

Legacy Motor Club’s debut with Toyota didn’t produce a win but the NASCAR Cup organization did come away from the season-opening Daytona 500 with a pair of top-10 finishes.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Carvana Toyota Camry

Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Carvana Toyota Camry

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

While team co-owner and Hall of Fame inductee Jimmie Johnson’s race didn’t go as well as he hoped, LMC’s two full-time drivers – John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones – both left Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 with a strong start to the 2024 season.

When a last-lap caution froze the field, Nemechek was credited with a seventh-place finish while Jones was eighth. That’s a marked improvement from last year when LMC’s three entries all finished 24th or worse.

Johnson, who only made the field for the 500 in a third LMC car with a desperate late pass for position in his qualifying race, got into trouble early Monday and finished 28th.

“It was so good to get two top-10s for the No. 42 and No. 43. I hoped to race a little longer before we got in a wreck, but it’s just a matter of time before you get caught up in something here,” Johnson said.

“It was pretty disappointing. We had some optimism in the beginning, hopeful we could straighten out the suspension and then at least run in the draft. Then, as time went on, we realized the severity of the damage and we just had too much damage.”

Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Carvana Toyota Camry

Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Carvana Toyota Camry

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

The new Toyota Camry XSE showed plenty of speed in racing conditions at Daytona, even if it may have sacrificed something in single car qualifying.

Both Nemechek (who started 10th) and Jones (who started 11th) were able to make their way to the front of the field at times and put themselves into contention.

“Solid Daytona 500, solid start to our year,” Nemecheck said. “Ran up front for a little bit, rode around for a while and stayed out of the carnage. Overall, really proud of everyone at Legacy Motor Club.

“It felt good in the draft. I felt like I could push, I could ride, I could be pushed. Overall, a solid day. I feel good about where we are at. Decent start to the year.”

John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry

John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Jones said he had a similar experience but was hampered by some issues on pit road during the race and got collected in one multi-car accident.

“It’s a good start to the season. I’ve not had good luck at the start of the season at Daytona, so we will take a top-10. I wish it was more,” he said. “I think we had a car capable of more – I just struggled to make much happen throughout the day, getting in line and getting to the front.

“Just didn’t play out at all throughout the night like we needed. We finally had something rolling there in the middle and it got choked up and we got caught up in that wreck, but we will take it. We will go to Atlanta and try again.”

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

Extreme E
Saudi Arabia

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming" Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025 Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA