JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana

JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 6:04 PM

Both JTG Daugherty teams will lose their respective staring positions in Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway after both received L1 penalties from NASCAR.

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was slated to start 10th in the race and his teammate, Ryan Preece, was to start 20th. As a result of the penalty, both drivers will start the race from the rear of the field.

In addition, Stenhouse’s crew chief, Brian Pattie, and Preece’s crew chief, Trent Owens, were both ejected from the race.

Both teams will receive 10-point driver and owner point penalties.

According to NASCAR, the teams violated Section 20.20 of the Cup Series rulebook, “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

The infractions were first noticed in pre-qualifying inspection on Saturday morning and confirmed following each team’s qualifying runs, NASCAR officials said.

