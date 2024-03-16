Kamui Kobayashi will have "more preparation" for COTA NASCAR Cup race

Kobayashi, 37, became the first Japanese driver to run a Cup race in 20 years when he made his debut at the Indianapolis Road Course last year. He started 28th and finished 33rd after being involved in a few incidents during the event.

The 2021 Le Mans 24 overall winner is getting a second start with 23XI Racing’s No. 50 Toyota team in next weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas and this time, Kobayashi says he won’t be coming in with such an empty slate.

“My first race last year at Indy, I think I was a little bit surprised, but I think the race went quite smooth. I think I dropped back in the early stage, and I didn’t get any caution. It was quite difficult in the back end of the field, but I had great fun,” he said Saturday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota Camry Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I have this opportunity with Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary for this opportunity at COTA. I’m definitely looking forward to next week. We’ve had more preparation. I’ve raced COTA five times already in Formula 1 and WEC.

“I think Indy – it was my first time ever racing there, but next week I have more experience, so definitely looking forward to the race.”

Experience on the track as well as having one full race in the Next Gen Cup car should help Kobayashi be on firmer ground for his second run on a Cup Series road course event.

“I think I learned quite a lot about how you handle the car and how the race goes, and how the race weekend goes,” he said.

“I think the second time I can manage myself better, and I’m putting in the preparation now. I’m spent quite a lot of time in the simulator. We will see.”

As an F1 driver, Kobayashi started 75 races between 2009 and 2014, scoring one podium in the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

However, he has enjoyed far more success in the sports car racing world, winning two FIA World Endurance Championships along with his LM24 triumph. He’s also the current team principal for Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC team.

A completely new experience

Kobayashi calls his NASCAR experience “totally different” from racing overseas.

“The whole event is a huge difference. My dream was to race NASCAR a long time ago. My first race was NASCAR, when I was like four years old. It was an oval race, so that’s why I was dreaming to be here,” he said.

“I think generally we struggle in motorsports with the spectator or the fan with too much detail. I think Formula 1, if you look at the championship – I think something we need to learn when we go to European races – it’s too much detail. It’s difficult to understand as a fan.

“When you look at NASCAR, it is simpler. I know there is technology behind it, but I think as a motorsport, the fans can understand what is making a difference at the end of the day. It makes a huge difference. I think there is more connectivity from the fans to the drivers.”

Would Kobayashi ever run an oval race?

Kobayashi’s visit Saturday to one of NASCAR’s most iconic oval tracks naturally prompted questions whether he would someday give a NASCAR oval a try.

“I’ve done the sim here. I think the first time was four years ago for fun. I didn’t expect this big of a stadium, when I drove in the sim. I didn’t expect how the banking is,” he said. “From when I looked on the outside, it’s not like a race track – it’s something you can see like football in or something like that.

“It’s something that I’ve never experienced. I think the biggest banking I’ve seen is Daytona. I think for spectator – there is something very interesting about watching this type of race.”

Asked if he would try a Cup race at Bristol, he laughed then said, “I think I would have to start with a Truck first.”