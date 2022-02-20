Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice Next / Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Matt Kaulig on Daytona 500: “They’re going to wreck like crazy!”

NASCAR Cup Series team owner Matt Kaulig believes that today’s Daytona 500 can be a wild show, despite parts supply concerns of the new Next Gen car that made its superspeedway racing debut this week.

Matt Kaulig on Daytona 500: “They’re going to wreck like crazy!”
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Kaulig's team has already suffered the biggest Next Gen crash to date, when Justin Haley was wrecked into a concrete wall in the season-opening Clash exhibition race at the LA Colliseum (above), damage from which he admitted has “put us behind a little bit”.

Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race demonstrated the potential for ‘the big one’ at Daytona when Myatt Snider’s car flew up into the catch fencing and was destroyed – with its engine being catapulted from the chassis.

LeafFilter executive chairman Kaulig, whose drivers Haley and Daniel Hemric start deep in the pack after cautious runs in their Duel qualifying races on Thursday, thinks that the racing won’t be negatively influenced by drivers thinking about the long-term impact of losing a car by getting involved in a huge wreck like Snider’s.

“I think everyone was being a bit careful in the Duels, trying to get a feel for the car, to see what Sunday would be like,” Kaulig told Motorsport.com “It’s clearly different from years past, and I actually think it’s going to be a really good show on Sunday.

“What do I think is going to happen in the 500? I think they’re going to wreck like crazy! I think they’re gonna want to go, get up front, and they just can’t help themselves.

“The cars seem to suck up to each other pretty easily, so that’s good for passing, so that means getting a good run on somebody means the temptation will be there to pass. It’s too tempting for these guys to be patient.”

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Pool Supply Group

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Pool Supply Group

Both Duel races ran caution-free until the very last lap of the second one, when Joey Logano threw a block too late on Chris Buescher and spun himself out – a crash he admitted was a “dumb mistake”.

“Clearly they didn’t mean to do that, it was the last thing they wanted to do,” said Kaulig. “Thursday night was just an example, when [Buescher] was coming hard inside Logano and they wrecked.”

Kaulig thinks that with the Daytona 500 on the line, any thoughts about protecting their cars from damage will be completely forgotten.

“I think on Sunday they’ll race hard,” he said. “The awesome thing about these drivers is that they’re so competitive. They cannot help but race. Every year the 500 is like ‘OK, let’s be patient, it’s 500 miles’ and then they get into it and the competitive juices start to flow.

“The drivers also have to get used to judge how quick someone is coming at them, if they’ve got time to get down and block. They even have to get used to the mirrors, we have a digital rearview mirror now, so now they’re looking through a camera lens.

“So it’s all a learning process with this new car.”

Daytona is also the most strategic race of the year, from a manufacturer point of view in terms of drafting partners, and Kaulig says he is all-in with Chevrolet’s plan to ensure one of its cars wins today.

“We are definitely Team Chevy,” he declared. “And that matters here more than anywhere, we have a strategy as a manufacturer and Chevrolet has done a really great job and I’m proud to work together with their other teams.

“We’ve all agreed to work together and everyone gets along really well. We just want to see a Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
Previous article

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
Next article

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Kaulig Racing More from
Kaulig Racing
Reigning Xfinity champ Hemric to run Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Reigning Xfinity champ Hemric to run Daytona 500

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

Latest news

Blaney wanted to be '100% sure' that a Penske car won the 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Blaney wanted to be '100% sure' that a Penske car won the 500

"Dejected" Bubba Wallace calls runner-up 500 finish "empowering"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Dejected" Bubba Wallace calls runner-up 500 finish "empowering"

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500

2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.