Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

shares
comments
Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
By:

Kaulig Racing intends run a limited number of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021 in addition to its NASCAR Xfinity Series program.

The team has aspirations to go full-time at the Cup level in the future and is using 2021 to get some experience in the premier division of NASCAR.

Kaulig will add road courses and superspeedway events to their planned schedule, in addition to the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.

“Kaulig Racing is always building toward the future, and I believe this is the next step in that process,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “We have the ultimate goal of becoming a powerhouse team in the Cup Series, and we are excited to continue our team’s growth.”

In 2020, the team won five NXS races and made the Championship 4 with Justin Haley. They will field three fulltime Xfinity entries this season with A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton joining Haley.

Read Also:

“From where we started in a go-kart shop to a now championship-contending team, I have seen the growth of Kaulig Racing first-hand over the last 5 years,” said team president, Chris Rice. “It has been a privilege to be able to have Matt Kaulig’s trust in establishing ourselves as a competitive team in one of NASCAR’s top series, and I am confident we are ready to take that next step as an organization.”

Kaulig Racing entered the 2020 Daytona 500, placing 13th in their debut with Haley behind the wheel.

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

Previous article

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday, April 24th
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday, April 24th

Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers - no. 47 Billy Meyer
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers - no. 47 Billy Meyer

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world” Prime
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world”

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Latest news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
IMSA

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

3
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

7h
4
World of Outlaws

Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday, April 24th

5
TCR Australia

Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal

2h

Latest news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
NAS

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
NAS

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NAS

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance
NAS

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance

Top 10 stories from the 2020 NASCAR season
NAS

Top 10 stories from the 2020 NASCAR season

Latest videos

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.