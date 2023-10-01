Subscribe
Previous / Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish Next / Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II News

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

It was not the day Brad Keselowski or Ross Chastain had wanted at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, as they were the only playoff drivers who failed to finish the race.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang

Chastain was the first driver to fall out of the race, finding calamity on the final lap of the opening stage.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran out of fuel, Chastain tried to shoot the gap up the middle in a four-wide situation. At the same time, Kyle Busch was trying to get out from behind the slowing No. 47 machine of Stenhouse. Busch and Chastain made contact, sending the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet spinning. He was unable to continue.

Keselowski's day was going far better, at least for a while. He won Stage 2 and collected ten valuable points. That proved to be vital later on, as he crashed out of the race with just under 30 laps to go. He tried to push Carson Hocevar from the third lane, who lost control. Several other cars were collected, with Keselowski getting clipped by a spinning Austin Dillon and nearly went airborne. He finished 33rd.

When the checkered flag waved and Ryan Blaney secured his place in the Round of 8 with a win, Keselowski found himself now resting on the bubble. He went from eight points above the cut-line to just two with Tyler Reddick now the first driver out.

“It was just one of those Talladega pushing and shoving deals," said Keselowski. "I just gave a really light push to the 42 car [Hocevar] and it turned around on him, so unfortunate for us. We were able to win the second stage and were in a pretty good position there. It sucks. It sucks for everybody. I hate it for him. I hate it for us, but it is what it is.”

When asked about his emotions following the incident, the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion said: “It’s not ideal, but I’m not devastated. I’d be devastated if we ran terrible and wrecked, but we ran good and I’m proud of our team for putting the effort we need to run up front and lead laps and win the second stage.  It just didn’t come together at the end.”

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chastain, who was +12pts at the start of the day, is now ten points behind Keselowski and the final transfer spot. He also trails the 23XI Racing drivers of Reddick (-8pts) and Bubba Wallace (-1pt).

"It’s just the way it goes," said Chastain. "Nothing personal with it. I don’t take any of this personally here. I could have stayed on the bottom a few laps earlier probably and would have been safer. I just had a couple of cars land in my lap there and I went for the gap. Obviously I wish I would have lifted now, but I’ll study that and be better next time.”

He later added: “I just saw someone slow and tagging the fence, and obviously with them being that much slower, I should have just stayed in behind him. Four-wide wasn’t the right call. I saw a hole and just tried to slide through there. I wish I wouldn’t have.”

shares
comments

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

F1 Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe