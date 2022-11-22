Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The ten closest finishes from the 2022 NASCAR season Next / Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes
NASCAR Cup Preview

Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby

Brad Keselowski leads an impressive lineup of NASCAR drivers who have entered this year’s 55th annual Snowball Derby.

Jim Utter
By:
Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby
Listen to this article

Keselowski, a former Cup Series champion and current driver and part owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, announced Tuesday he would make his first appearance in the prestigious Super Late Model event.

The 55th annual Snowball Derby is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

“The Snowball Derby is essentially an all-star race as it attracts some of the biggest names in short track racing, as well as some of my competitors from NASCAR,” said Keselowski. “This is my first time behind the wheel at the Derby.”

FR8Auctions will sponsor Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford in the event.

The race will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Keselowski as he will drive a FURY Race Cars entry with Tony Eury Jr. serving as his crew chief for the event. Eury Jr. is part-owner of FURY.

Keselowski and Eury Jr. partnered together in 2009 during Keselowski’s part-time Cup Series schedule with Hendrick Motorsports.

“Having the opportunity to work together again with Tony Jr. and ‘Pops’ (Tony Eury Sr.) makes this whole program even more special,” Keselowski said.

“This is going to be a lot fun to be sure, but we are all racers, so we’re headed down to Pensacola to compete for a win!”

Among the other NASCAR regulars who have entered the 300-lap race are Cup drivers Erik Jones and William Byron, Josh Berry, Sammy Smith and Noah Gragson who competed in the Xfinity Series this year and Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Connor Mosack, all of whom competed in Trucks in 2022.

Chandler Smith won the event last season, Majeski in 2020, Gragson in 2018 and Jones is a two-time winner (2012 and 2013).

shares
comments
The ten closest finishes from the 2022 NASCAR season
Previous article

The ten closest finishes from the 2022 NASCAR season
Next article

Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes

Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes
NASCAR Cup

Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes

JR Motorsports revamps its NASCAR Xfinity crew chief lineup
NASCAR XFINITY

JR Motorsports revamps its NASCAR Xfinity crew chief lineup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

F1 champion Max Verstappen to stick with number 1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champion Max Verstappen to stick with number 1 in 2023

Max Verstappen says he will continue using the #1 race number for as long as he is the defending world champion, including the 2023 season.

FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general

The FIA has announced the departure of senior figure Shaila-Ann Rao, a former Mercedes executive whose appointment caused concern among rival Formula 1 teams.

GM boss says two new Chevy sports cars are coming in 2024
Automotive Automotive

GM boss says two new Chevy sports cars are coming in 2024

General Motors President Mark Reuss has promised a pair of Chevy-badged performance vehicles due in 2024.

Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Front Row Motorsports makes Cup Series leadership changes

Front Row Motorsports announced several leadership changes to its NASCAR Cup Series organization, including a new crew chief for driver Michael McDowell.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.