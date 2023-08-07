Subscribe
Keselowski on RFK Racing: "Our results speak for themselves"

Race wins, consistency and accolades are coming quickly for RFK Racing of late, but team co-owner Brad Keselowski insists much work remains.

Jim Utter
By:

Keselowski ’s team-mate, Chris Buescher, earned his second consecutive NASCAR Cup win of the 2023 season with an impressive victory in Monday’s rain-delayed race at Michigan International Speedway.

For the second straight week, Keselowski, was in contention as well, this time finishing fourth.

Buescher is already locked in this season’s playoffs thanks to his wins and Keselowski is in good position to make it on points – his currently eighth in the standings – with three regular season races remaining.

It’s a big turnaround from last season, when both teams failed to make the 16-driver playoff field, although Buescher did secure a late-season win.

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

“It’s been two great weekends. I’m just thrilled to death for our company,” Keselowski said. “There’s a lot of people just working their guts out, trying to push, work within the limits of the rules and regulations, but not leave anything on the table.

“At the same time, (they’re) executing at the highest of levels, whether it be on pit road, restarts, whatever else it takes. I’m happy for them, their efforts, getting them the results they deserve.

“Also keeping our head down. We got a lot of racing left in front of us.”

Keselowski's influence

Prior to Keselowski joining the organization as a driver and co-owner in 2022, Roush had a long history of success in NASCAR but had not won in the Cup Series since 2017.

Keselowski’s arrival coincided with the debut of the Next Gen car in Cup series competition which added to the transformation of the racing team.

Keselowski has insisted change would not come overnight, but Buescher’s win late last season was a strong indication the organization was moving in the right direction.

“We're letting our results speak for themselves,” Keselowski said. “Chris has done a heck of a job driving the car. When you get a win, it feels really good. We’re digging deep, getting the results.”

Keselowski, a Michigan native, would have loved to be the RFK driver that earned the winner’s trophy on Monday but still appreciates the significance of Buescher’s accomplishment.

“I’m glad to be (in Victory Lane) no matter what’s circumstances,” he said. “I want to be there as a driver, don’t get me wrong. Being there as an owner is phenomenal, as well.

“I’m still soaking it in. With all the mixed emotions of, ‘Hey, man, I was so fast at the end, if I could have gotten any kind of breaks to go our way.’ Then also, just thrilled to death for Chris and his team and everybody on it.”

