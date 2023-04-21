Kevin Harvick could hit multiple career milestones at Talladega
In his final fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick will hit another career milestone this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway – and perhaps two.
Kevin Harvick, 47, will make his 800th career Cup start when he takes the green flag for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega – just the 10th driver in NASCAR’s 75-year history to reach the mark.
He’ll join an elite list of NASCAR greats that includes seven-time champion Richard Petty (1,185 starts), Ricky Rudd (906), Terry Labonte (890), Dave Marcis (883), Mark Martin (882), Kyle Petty (829), Bill Elliott (828), Darrell Waltrip (809) and Jeff Gordon (805).
Should Harvick run every remaining race this season, he is on track to finish the year with 826 career starts, which would put him eighth all-time.
“When you think about 800 races and you try to put it into perspective, you really start adding the years up. It’s a really wide body of work, and I think that’s what I’m the most proud of,” said Harvick, who is currently third in the series standings.
“Through those 800 starts, it’s not like we started the year cashing checks and just riding around. We’ve been competitive, racing at the front of the pack, leading laps and having the chance to win races. That’s the part I’m most proud of, being able to do this at a high level for such a long time.
“But wrapping your arms around 800 of them is, for me, quite an honor, just because of the fact that you’ve been able to adapt and adjust to so many things and stick around so long. Getting to that number is great, but getting there and being competitive is better.”
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
If Harvick can earn his first win of the 2023 season on Sunday, he’ll be just the second driver to win in their 800th start. The only other was Petty, who won at Dover, Del., on Sept. 16, 1979, when Harvick was just three years old.
In his most recent race Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Harvick led twice for 20 laps. If he should lead at least 36 more laps this Sunday at Talladega, he’ll hit another milestone – 16,000 laps led in his career, becoming just the 11th driver to do so.
“One thing I’ve been able to do well is figure out how to focus yourself when you really don’t want to do it, or you’re really frustrated,” Harvick explained, “And being able to, when the switch turns on, ‘OK, today I might have a chance to win – we don’t have the fastest car, but how can I do all the little things right? If we can win with this piece of crap, people are going to notice.’
“There are a lot of days when you wake up in the morning, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this, ‘I wish I didn’t have to go to work today,’ or ‘I don’t want to be here today,’ then having that ability to climb in that car, turn all that off, and turn the competitive switch on.
“It’s something that I think I was just brought up that way. I don’t care how your day’s been or what’s going on, you need to figure it out while you’re in there because, in the end, it’s how you put food on the table.”
Speaking out on important issues
While winning and remaining competitive rank high during his entire career ranks high for Harvick, he said he also treasures the voice he’s found willing to speak out on issues that are important to him and his fellow competitors.
That’s likely an important reason Fox Sports offered him the opportunity to join its NASCAR broadcast team fulltime beginning next season.
“There are a lot of things that, in the beginning of my career, where you didn’t push the correct way – you pushed and yelled and screamed,” he said. “Now, I’ve been here long enough that you have the respect of your competitors and the sanctioning body and things like that, and I think when you look at the safety stuff that’s happened over the last couple of years, just being involved in that.
“But I’m pro-driver, I love all the guys that I race against, I love the dynamic of the driver itself and being able to compete, but also being able to have a voice of who we are and what we do in our sport is something that I’ve always believed in and used.”
And Harvick has never shied away from using that took to his advantage.
“Even from the standpoint of sometimes it is a show and sometimes you have to cause a little bit of a stink to keep your team relevant, and knowing when to push those buttons and cause the show and a little bit of chaos, it doesn’t ever hurt to grab those headlines when things aren’t going your way or you need to push something in a different direction,” he said.
“Outside the car is just as important as inside the car and how it affects the things that you do. You learn as you go.”
Latest news
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Two-time ARCA West champ Jesse Love Jr. wins at Talladega
Two-time ARCA West champ Jesse Love Jr. wins at Talladega Two-time ARCA West champ Jesse Love Jr. wins at Talladega
WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead, handbrake hampers Tanak charge
WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead, handbrake hampers Tanak charge WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead, handbrake hampers Tanak charge
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.