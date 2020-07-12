Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kentucky / Race report

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 11:43 PM

Kevin Harvick went from out of contention to the verge of winning Sunday but run-ins with Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney in the final two laps left him short of victory.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang and Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry lead the field
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang takes the lead in the last lap
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang takes the lead in the last lap
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards

Harvick truly had an up-and-down day at Kentucky Speedway, one of two race courses on the current NASCAR Cup Series schedule on which he’s never won.

Midway through Sunday’s race, Harvick fell as low as 24th in the field as his No. 4 Ford developed serious handling issues.

Harvick found his way back into contention late in the third stage by remaining on the track as long as possible before making his final green-flag pit stop and a timely caution put him right back into the picture for the win.

A late-race caution left Harvick the leader on the final restart with two of 267 laps remaining. He used a daring three-wide move on the previous restart to grab the lead but this time he wasn’t as fortunate.

Read Also:

Contact with Truex and getting four-wide

Truex got into Harvick on the backstretch while the two battled for the lead which got Harvick quite loose. Then on the frontstretch, Blaney went low and moved back up the track and tagged the left side of Harvick’s No. 4 Ford leaving it with a tire rub.

“Our Ford Mustang was not very good today, but we got a good break with the caution. I had a couple good restarts there and got the car better, but still just not where we needed to be,” Harvick said.

“The restarts worked out in our favor and we were able to get the lead and Martin just misjudged there on the backstretch and got me sideways. I got out of the gas and that just brought everybody into the picture.

“Then we were four-wide on the front straightaway here and (Ryan Blaney) hit the drain and came up and hit the side of the car and then I couldn’t see, so, yeah, it got wild and that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

Truex said he talked to Harvick after the race to explain what happened after the final restart.

“I tried to slide up behind him off of (Turn) 2 there so I didn’t get freight trained,” Truex said. “I clipped his rear enough to turn him sideways.

“I told him obviously that was my bad. He knew it. Kevin and I have raced hard and clean all the time. It was just a little judgment error on my part. Luckily he hung onto it, was able to keep rolling.”

Harvick still managed to finish fourth and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Cole Custer, picked up his first career win after coming away from the four-wide frontstretch move with the lead.

“That’s pretty cool to get your first win,” Harvick said. “As much as I would have loved to win, I’m glad that we kept it in the company.

“Obviously, last week he was a big part of our win (at Indianapolis) and to get to Victory Lane in your rookie year is a big deal. Really happy for (team co-owner) Gene (Haas) and especially for Cole, he works really hard.”

Harvick may not have added to his victory total Sunday, but another Harvick picked up a win. Harvick’s eight-year-old son, Keelan, won his first go-kart race on Saturday in Mooresville, N.C.

 

Next article
Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

Previous article

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

Trending Today

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR / NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Michigan: GM unveils '57 Chevy tribute
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Michigan: GM unveils '57 Chevy tribute

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Latest news

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
5m

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?

Johnson "a smarter, stronger person" after COVID-19 experience
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Johnson "a smarter, stronger person" after COVID-19 experience

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kentucky
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

2
IndyCar

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

2h
3
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR XFINITY

'Bubba' Wallace angry with teammate after they collide in fight for the win - video

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
NAS

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish
NAS

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?

Johnson "a smarter, stronger person" after COVID-19 experience
NAS

Johnson "a smarter, stronger person" after COVID-19 experience

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race
NAS

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.