Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be Next / The record NASCAR's Watkins Glen Cup race will break on Sunday
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Interview

Kevin Harvick: "There's nothing better than winning"

At 46 years old, Kevin Harvick is “supposed” to be considering retirement, finding his graceful exit from NASCAR racing but one thing stops him – winning.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

There have been no lack of declarations that the best days of Harvick’s Cup Series career were over while he was amassing a 65-race winless streak over the last two years.

Yet in the span of eight days, Harvick has done what he has countless times before – emphatically proved his doubters wrong and loved every minute of it.

Not only did Harvick end his winless streak and qualify for the playoffs with his victory last weekend at Michigan, but on Sunday he added another at Richmond for good measure.

Sunday’s win is the 60th of his career – making him one of just 10 drivers in series history to hit that mark.

Talk of retirement has suddenly turned to a second career Cup title for the native of Bakersfield, Calif.

Read Also:

“A lot of the guys that I grew up racing with, they’re all retired and doing other things, but I get to still see them,” Harvick said. “It’s those quiet high-fives that are a lot of fun and kind of keep it in perspective for me because of the fact that you’re older and supposed to be done and kind of headed down a path that is toward the end.

“I’ve always prided myself in trying to be competitive and do what it takes to be competitive and make the sacrifices that it takes to be competitive. But I do enjoy it. There’s nothing better than winning. That’s what we do.

“I don’t know how to really put it all into perspective because it’s just not something that I just stop and really ever look at. I never really stop and say, ‘Where are all those 60 wins?’ ”

Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

There will be plenty of time for Harvick to reminisce, particularly as he is a lock as a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he does stop racing.

But why look back now when you still have plenty of opportunities ahead to win? It’s difficult to reflect on a career when you’re still in the process of adding milestones.

“You can look at all that stuff when it’s over, and if you gave it all you had, hopefully you can be successful,” Harvick said. “We have a group of people that have a lot in common on our team, very similar in age, a lot of them have kids, and for whatever reason, that has all meshed.

“It’s just this constant communication and we don’t ever talk about how cool it was two wins ago. We’ll talk about how great it was to win this week and then it’ll be, ‘All right, see you Wednesday.’

“Maybe sometimes I need to just stop and kind of take it all in, but I don't know, I always feel like it’s bragging when you stop and talk about yourself. The perspective of what has happened is really not something that I stop and say, ‘That was pretty cool.’

“I thought it was cool that I could put my little girl in the car last week and we could do stuff like that. Those are the things that I think are neat right now.”

shares
comments

Related video

Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be
Previous article

Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be
Next article

The record NASCAR's Watkins Glen Cup race will break on Sunday

The record NASCAR's Watkins Glen Cup race will break on Sunday
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chris Buescher after third at Richmond: "I'm ready for the win" Richmond II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher after third at Richmond: "I'm ready for the win"

Harvick holds off Bell at Richmond for second straight Cup win Richmond II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick holds off Bell at Richmond for second straight Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

The record NASCAR's Watkins Glen Cup race will break on Sunday
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The record NASCAR's Watkins Glen Cup race will break on Sunday

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen will be a must-watch for several reasons.

Kevin Harvick: "There's nothing better than winning"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: "There's nothing better than winning"

At 46 years old, Kevin Harvick is “supposed” to be considering retirement, finding his graceful exit from NASCAR racing but one thing stops him – winning.

Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be

NASCAR race winner Daniel Suarez believes Kimi Raikkonen will be “fast” on his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen but could struggle in dealing with aggressive tactics from his rivals.

Chris Buescher after third at Richmond: "I'm ready for the win"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher after third at Richmond: "I'm ready for the win"

Chris Buescher never led a lap in Sunday’s race at Richmond but he was on the verge of throwing the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture into chaos.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.