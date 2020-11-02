NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

shares
comments
By:

Kevin Harvick’s career-best NASCAR Cup Series season still has one more race but it won’t include a chance at a second championship.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang awarded the regular season trophy

Coming off a subpar finish at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, Harvick entered Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with a 42-point cushion over the cut off to advance to the title race.

After a myriad of problems during the race, Harvick’s title hopes came down to the final of 500 laps. He basically needed one more position on the track to advance on points.

But much like the remainder of the race went, Harvick’s efforts to turn Kyle Busch and pick up another spot in the running order didn’t turn out well.

Both drivers spun but Busch was able to continue on, while Harvick ended up credited with 17th place, the last car on the lead lap.

 

“Look, these championships aren’t like winning like Petty and Earnhardt used to win them. You have to put them together three weeks at a time and it comes down to one race and it came down to one race for us tonight and came up short,” Harvick said.

“We just weren’t good and everybody on our (team) just kept battling to make it better and gave ourselves a shot there at the end. I tried to drive into the door of (Kyle Busch) to get that last point to make it and spun him out.

“I don’t usually drive like that, but you’re trying to make it to the Championship 4 and doing everything you can. Just came up short. Just not the night we needed.”

Harvick’s No. 4 Ford appeared off from the start of the race but he got into big trouble when he was forced to pit under green in Stage 2 for a flat tire.

He fell two laps down and spent an inordinate amount of time trying to make them up, as the race leaders were putting cars down a lap faster than cautions were coming out.

Harvick eventually made it back on the lead lap in the final stage and then had work feverishly to make up positions as Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin had collected stage points during the race while he struggled.

Despite the inability to compete for the series title, Harvick remained adamant he “had a great year.”

“You have to put together a few weeks and we didn’t put together these last few weeks like we needed to and just came up short,” he said. “I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder.

“We won nine races, had a great year, and, like I said, the championship is kind of a bonus. It would be great to win it, obviously, but I’d rather go through the year and win races and do the things that we did and just came up short.”

 

Asked about the driver with the most wins in the season unable to compete for the series title, Harvick said he isn’t the first to experience it.

“That’s the system that we work in and it’s obviously skewed more towards entertainment than the whole year, so it’s exciting to watch and has that format that goes with it and you take them as they come and we race within the system that they give us and do our best,” he said.

“It just didn’t work out for us. The last three weeks didn’t go exactly how we needed them to and you’ve got to be right when you get to this Round of 8.”

Read Also:

Related video

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

Previous article

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

Next article

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves/Taylor win after team orders
IMSA IMSA / Race report

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves/Taylor win after team orders

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway
Vintage Vintage / News

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway

Passen named Pro Racing technical director
SCCA SCCA / News

Passen named Pro Racing technical director

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

1h
2
IMSA

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves/Taylor win after team orders

1h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

4
Formula 1

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate

5
WTCR

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault

Latest news

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race
NAS

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
NAS

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
NAS

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"
NAS

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Latest videos

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’ 01:09
NASCAR Cup
52m

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix 02:21
NASCAR Cup
54m

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville 01:16
NASCAR Cup
56m

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt 01:04
NASCAR Cup
1h

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt

Chase Elliott: Martinsville ‘biggest win ever for us’ 01:57
NASCAR Cup
1h

Chase Elliott: Martinsville ‘biggest win ever for us’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.