Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
57 days
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
71 days
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
78 days
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
85 days
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
99 days
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
106 days
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
112 days
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
120 days
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
141 days
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
148 days
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
155 days
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
161 days
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
169 days
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
175 days
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
182 days
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
190 days
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
197 days
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
204 days
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
211 days
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
218 days
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
225 days
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick on second at Phoenix: "Our (car) was better"

Kevin Harvick on second at Phoenix: "Our (car) was better"
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 1:18 AM

Kevin Harvick emerged from Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway with the NASCAR Cup Series points lead but he would have much preferred the victory.

He came very close to picking up his first win of the 2020 season and the 10th of his career at the 1-mile track.

Twice in the final 13 laps – once in regulation and once in overtime – Harvick lined up alongside race winner Joey Logano on a restart but could not get close enough to even try to nudge Logano out of way.

Even Logano knew what was coming: “I knew racing Kevin was going to be hard. I was figuring I was going to get hit, so I throttled up in the corner so much, I thought he was going to give me the bump-n-run, which I expected, wouldn’t blame him for.”

But it didn’t happen as Harvick was left with a frustrating runner-up finish, despite leading more laps than Logano (67-60) and taking the Stage 1 victory.

 

In part to an early wreck by former leader Ryan Blaney, Harvick took over the series points lead. In four races so far this season, Harvick lacks a victory but hasn’t finished worse than ninth.

Asked what Logano had but he didn’t at the end of the race, Harvick said, “He just had control of the race. After we pitted there, I got stuck behind a couple of cars there, lost five or six spots. He got by and got control of the race.

“He got to restart where he wanted to. Our (car) was better, especially when we could put it in front of his. We just didn’t get the control of the race back there, and he was able to get by us on that restart where I got hung up.”

