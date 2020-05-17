NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Race report

Harvick grabs 50th win in NASCAR's return at Darlington

shares
comments
Harvick grabs 50th win in NASCAR's return at Darlington
By:
May 17, 2020, 11:36 PM

One of NASCAR’s most experienced veterans helped celebrate the sport’s return to live racing Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Kevin Harvick, who was the Cup Series points leader but without a win when NASCAR suspended its season, corrected that problem with a dominating performance with his victory in the Real Heroes 400.

Harvick led 159 of the 293 laps and his pit crew got him off pit road first in all but one stop.

Harvick held off Alex Bowman by 2.154 seconds and remains the only driver to finish in the top-10 in every race this season. The win was the 50th of his career, tying him with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for 12th-place all-time.

Kurt Busch ended up third, Chase Elliott fourth and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Kenseth, making his first start of the 2020 season.

Sunday’s race was the first live NASCAR event since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. The following week, all professional sports were shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States.

In recent weeks, the state governments in North and South Carolina have loosed their stay-at-home orders which allowed NASCAR to schedule several race events at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway over the next two weeks but without fans in attendance.

The Xfinity Series will compete at Darlington on Tuesday night while a second Cup race will take place Wednesday before NASCAR moves to Charlotte beginning on May 24.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Bowman was first off pit road and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 193.

Keselowski powered by Bowman off Turn 2 to reclaim the lead after the restart.

With 85 laps remaining, Brad Keselowski maintained a small lead over Bowman. Truex as third, Harvick fourth and Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

On Lap 213, Chris Buescher went around on the frontstretch to being out a caution. At the same time, there appeared to be a grass fire behind the wall in Turns 1 and 2 and a line of smoke poured into the sky.

All of the lead-lap cars pit with Harvick the first off pit road and he reclaimed the lead on the restart on Lap 218. The smoke from the fire soon dissipated.

With 50 laps remaining, Harvick had moved out to a more than 2-second lead over Bowman. Elliott had moved up to third, 5.1 seconds behind the leader.

Ryan Newman spun in Turn 1 to bring out a caution with 41 laps remaining. All of the lead-lap cars pit and Harvick once again exited first to retain the race lead.

On the restart on Lap 260, Harvick was followed by Bowman and Elliott. Kurt Busch was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

While running fifth, Kyle Busch was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 267 with what appeared to be a loose wheel. When he returned to the track he was running 28th and one lap down.

Stage 2

Keselowski grabbed the lead off pit road following a late caution and held off Bowman to pick up the Stage 2 win.

Truex rebounded from struggles early in the race to finish third, Harvick was fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars pit with Harvick the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 98, Harvick was followed by Bowman and Hamlin.

Both Elliott and Newman were penalized for being too fast on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On Lap 110, William Byron got loose and tagged the wall and spun off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. “I knew I should’ve pitted when I had a vibration,” Byron said over his radio.

 

All the lead-lap cars pit with Harvick the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 116, Harvick led the way followed by Bowman and Keselowski.

After 120 laps, Harvick had built nearly a 1-second lead over Kurt Busch as Bowman continued to run third.

On Lap 124, Daniel Suarez spun off Turn 4 as he appeared to be trying to reach pit road with a flat tire.

Once again the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Harvick, who has the first pit stall, was first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 130, Harvick led the way followed by Bowman and Kurt Busch.

Debris from a sponsor banner got loose and drifted onto a couple cars before NASCAR threw a caution on Lap 155 to clean up the problem.

All the lead-lap cars pit and Harvick’s crew once again got him off pit road first. On the restart on Lap 161, Harvick was followed by Keselowski and Kurt Busch.

Both Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola were penalized for having uncontrolled tires during their respective stops and had to restart from the rear of the field.

With 20 laps remaining in the second stage, Harvick maintained a small but steady lead over Keselowski as Truex – who struggled early in the race – moved into third.

Christopher Bell spun off Turn 4 on Lap 173 to bring out another caution. The lead-lap cars all pit again for fresh tires with Keselowski the first off pit road as Harvick had an uncharacteristically slow stop.

The race returned to green on Lap 178 with Keselowski followed by Truex and Joey Logano.

Stage 1

Byron picked up the Stage 1 win when leader Jimmie Johnson ran into the back of Chris Buescher on the final lap.

Buescher was fighting to stay on the lead lap but Johnson got into the back of him and his No. 48 Chevrolet spun into the backstretch wall, allowing Byron to slip by and win the stage.

 

Hamlin finished second, Bowman third, Harvick fourth and Keselowski fifth.

Keselowski started on the pole, thanks to a random draw procedure NASCAR conducted on Thursday.

Just as the field exited Turn 2 after taking the green, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got turned and slammed nose-first into the backstretch wall, bringing a quick end to his day.

The race returned to green on Lap 7 with Keselowski out front.

After 20 laps, Keselowski maintained a small but steady lead over Harvick with Hamlin running in third.

NASCAR threw a modified competition caution on Lap 30, in which teams were allowed pit for adjustments without losing positions.

Once the stops were completed, the race returned to green on Lap 40 with Keselowski still in the lead.

On Lap 45, Bowman ran down Keselowski and grabbed the lead for the first time off Turn 2 as Johnson moved in behind him to second.

With 35 laps remaining in the first stage, Bowman had moved out to almost a 1-second lead over Johnson as Byron moved up to third.

With 25 laps to go, Bowman’s lead over Johnson had ballooned to almost 4 seconds. Byron remained third, Hamlin fourth and Keselowski had fallen to fifth.

Johnson and Byron both cut Bowman’s lead to under a second with 15 laps remaining in the stage.

Johnson finally went to the inside of Bowman off Turn 4 on Lap 81 to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

Kyle Busch failed pre-race inspection twice and was forced to start the race from the rear of the field.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 293   159
2 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 293 2.154 41
3 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 293 3.355  
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 293 4.361  
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 293 4.671  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 293 4.882  
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 293 10.734  
8 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 293 10.738  
9 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 293 10.912  
10 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 293 14.180  
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 293 14.444  
12 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 293 18.064  
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 293 19.306 80
14 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 293 19.737  
15 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 293 20.084  
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 293 22.312  
17 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 293 23.107  
18 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 293 23.773  
19 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 293 23.970  
20 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 293 24.465  
21 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 293 25.935  
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 293 26.152  
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 293 27.866  
24 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 293 29.186  
25 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 292 1 lap  
26 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 292 1 lap  
27 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 292 1 lap  
28 27 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 291 2 laps 1
29 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 291 2 laps  
30 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 289 4 laps  
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 289 4 laps  
32 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 287 6 laps  
33 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 286 7 laps  
34 7 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 286 7 laps  
35 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 279 14 laps 3
36 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 137 156 laps  
37 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 127 166 laps  
38 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 89 204 laps 9
39 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 13 280 laps  
40 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 0 293 laps  
Johnson crashes from lead moments away from Stage 1 win

Johnson crashes from lead moments away from Stage 1 win
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Author Jim Utter

