KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster

KHIM announced on Wednesday that it has added Cup veteran Corey LaJoie and NASCAR newcomer Shane van Gisbergen to its client list beginning this year.

“We’ve had a busy off season at KHI, both on the management side and the racing side,” said co-owner Kevin Harvick, who will work as a NASCAR race analyst for Fox Sports this season.

“On the management side, we’ve added Corey and Shane which is great for us. With Corey established in the Cup Series and Shane making his transition to NASCAR, I am confident KHIM can help them navigate their careers and grow their brands.”

Van Gisbergen shocked the NASCAR world when the three-time Supercars champion won last year’s inaugural Chicago street race in his first Cup series start. He will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this season along with running a partial Cup schedule.

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro celebrates in victory lane

The Kiwi has also made a move to the Charlotte, N.C., area in anticipation of his full-time NASCAR career.

“It’s been a huge change for me moving to the USA for 2024 and beyond,” said van Gisbergen. “It’s an exciting opportunity to team up with Kevin and the KHI Management team. I feel like I am in a great place for not only on track but off-track support to help me throughout my NASCAR journey.”

A third-generation racer, LaJoie has been competing in NASCAR since he was 17, starting in the lower ranks and making his way to Cup at the age of 22. The 32-year-old is entering his fifth full-time season in the series and fourth year driving Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

The 2023 season was LaJoie’s best as he earned career-high finish in the season standings and a career-best race finish of fourth on two occasions (Atlanta and Talladega).

“Having the chance to work officially with KHI will allow me to continue building and evolving my career for years to come,” LaJoie said. “The knowledge Kevin and his team bring to the table is second to none in our industry, whether it’s on the track or off.

“The Harvicks have had a large impact on my career, from the time I was just a kid trying to find my way, so getting to formalize a working relationship with them and their team is something I'm proud of.”

KHI’s current driver line-up includes Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, Keelan Harvick and Landen Lewis.