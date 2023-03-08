Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Former Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition at Circuit of the Americas as Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 driver.
In announcing Project 91 last year, Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks said its intentions were to field “world class” drivers from other racing disciplines to compete in the highest level of NASCAR.
The 2007 Formula 1 World Champion was the program’s first driver, debuting last year at the Aug. 21 Cup race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.
The Finn ran as high as eighth during a round of pit stops until he crashed out late following a late-race restart, injuring his wrist after a collision sent his car in a tire barrier.
“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” said Räikkönen. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge.
“This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can.”
A familiar circuit
Unlike the Watkins Glen track, Räikkönen is familiar with COTA, racing on the road course eight times during his Formula 1 career.
One of Räikkönen’s 21 Formula 1 victories, and most recent, came at COTA on Oct. 21, 2018, when he led 39 laps on his way to victory driving a Ferrari.
Räikkönen will race the No. 91 Onx/iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro at COTA fielded by a Trackhouse crew led by 23-time wining crew chief Darian Grubb who won a Cup Series title with Tony Stewart in 2011.
“When we announced Kimi last year I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created Project 91. I think you saw the fan reception across the world and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept,” Marks said.
“Kimi’s following is massive and it’s great for NASCAR, Trackhouse plus I think Kimi really enjoys our racing.”
Marks said Räikkönen will again visit the shop in the days before the Austin, Texas event, but no test sessions are planned before the COTA race.
“I’m sure there are a lot of drivers that would like to have a chance to try NASCAR,” said Räikkönen. “It’s not very easy, so maybe it will open some doors in the future for more chances to try and get more Europeans into the sport.”
The Finn retired from Formula 1 in 2021 after competing with the Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo teams since he started in 2001. His highlight came in 2007 when he won the F1 World Driving title for Scuderia Ferrari.
He also competed in the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2011.
Trackhouse already fields two full-time Cup Series teams with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.
Marks said that NASCAR’s increased schedule of road course races allows him to offer drives to high-profile European stars, as their transition to the Next Gen car – which debuted last season – wouldn’t be as difficult preparing for an oval event.
Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Related video
Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride
NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Latest news
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.