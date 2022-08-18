Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return

Listen to this article

Busch, 44, has not been cleared to compete since a qualifying crash at Pocono on July 23rd of this year. He was experiencing concussion-like symptoms and has been fully focused on his recovery since then, missing four Cup races.

The former Cup Series champion will now miss the next two as well, ending the regular season on the sidelines. NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Ty Gibbs will continue to sub for him in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry. Gibbs has a best finish of 10th in four starts so far, coming at Michigan.

Busch released the following statement late on Thursday:

"As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right. Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona.

"This decision was not an easy one, but the right one. I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans. It's my goal to be back in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs.

"I know Ty (Gibbs) will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he's brought to the track. I continue to be incredibly grateful for all the well-wishes and support. It truly means a lot."

As long as they are not two new winners in the next two races, Busch, who has been granted a medical waiver from NASCAR, will still be in the playoffs.