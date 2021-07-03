Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Road America Practice report

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks

By:

Kurt and Kyle Busch topped Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Road America, but it won’t do much good for Kyle.

After setting what was then the top average speed of 108.658 mph early in the 55-minute session, Kyle Busch went off course in Turn 11, spun and hit in the inside retaining wall, doing significant damage to his No. 18 Toyota.

The incident took place about 26 minutes into the session.

 

Busch’s team had to move to a backup car and he will also have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field, regardless of where he qualifies on Sunday morning. Sunday’s Cup race will be the first at Road America since 1956.

Meanwhile, in the final minutes of practice, Kurt Busch rocked to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 108.874 mph, on the final of his nine laps in practice.

Kyle Busch ended up second, Austin Cindric was third (108.525 mph), Ryan Blaney was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average speeds were Denny Hamlin, A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe.

About seven minutes into the session, Ryan Preece went way off course in Turn 11, doing significant damage to the front of his No. 37 Chevrolet. The team decided to go to a backup car and he will also start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“That’s probably the best road course car I’ve had for a half a lap,” Preece said. “Not the way I wanted to start the day. Hopefully we can go rebound tomorrow.”

About 15 minutes in, Kyle Tilley, driving the No. 78, went spun off in Turn 1 and ended up stuck in the gravel pit to bring out a caution.

 

About 40 mins in, Brad Keselowski spun off Turn 11 to bring out a caution. He was able to continue on and take his No. 2 Ford back to pit road. He did not appear to suffer any significant damage.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 9 2'13.849     108.875
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 6 2'14.116 0.267 0.267 108.658
3 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 13 2'14.280 0.431 0.164 108.525
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 10 2'14.313 0.464 0.033 108.499
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 12 2'14.341 0.492 0.028 108.476
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 16 2'14.626 0.777 0.285 108.247
7 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 10 2'14.637 0.788 0.011 108.238
8 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 14 2'14.650 0.801 0.013 108.227
9 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 14 2'14.700 0.851 0.050 108.187
10 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 10 2'14.798 0.949 0.098 108.108
11 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 14 2'14.854 1.005 0.056 108.064
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 14 2'14.929 1.080 0.075 108.003
13 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 11 2'14.959 1.110 0.030 107.979
14 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 14 2'15.068 1.219 0.109 107.892
15 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 14 2'15.167 1.318 0.099 107.813
16 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 13 2'15.539 1.690 0.372 107.517
17 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 14 2'15.558 1.709 0.019 107.502
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 13 2'15.611 1.762 0.053 107.460
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 15 2'15.619 1.770 0.008 107.454
20 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 14 2'15.695 1.846 0.076 107.394
21 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 12 2'15.703 1.854 0.008 107.387
22 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 12 2'15.750 1.901 0.047 107.350
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 12 2'15.792 1.943 0.042 107.317
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 14 2'15.884 2.035 0.092 107.244
25 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 11 2'15.911 2.062 0.027 107.223
26 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 12 2'15.977 2.128 0.066 107.171
27 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14 2'16.176 2.327 0.199 107.014
28 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 12 2'16.602 2.753 0.426 106.681
29 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 13 2'16.826 2.977 0.224 106.506
30 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 5 2'17.134 3.285 0.308 106.267
31 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 8 2'17.188 3.339 0.054 106.225
32 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 12 2'17.428 3.579 0.240 106.040
33 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 8 2'17.885 4.036 0.457 105.688
34 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 8 2'18.103 4.254 0.218 105.521
35 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 12 2'18.479 4.630 0.376 105.235
36 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 9 2'18.499 4.650 0.020 105.220
37 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 11 2'18.972 5.123 0.473 104.861
38 53 United States Ryan Eversley Chevrolet 13 2'20.186 6.337 1.214 103.953
39 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 7 2'21.783 7.934 1.597 102.782
40 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 1 2'52.044 38.195 30.261 84.704

