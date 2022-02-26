Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures

Listen to this article

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Kevin Harvick), No. 6 RFK Racing Ford (Brad Keselowski), No. 12 Team Penske Ford (Ryan Blaney), No. 22 Team Penske Ford (Joey Logano), No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (Bubba Wallace), and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford (BJ McLeod) all failed inspection twice.

The penalty will be the loss of pit selection and one crew member being ejected from the race track.

However, Kurt Busch's Toyota Camry failed three times, resulting in the penalties listed above in addition to a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday's race. Busch will also not be allowed to set a qualifying time.

Qualifying will take place Saturday afternoon following a 30-minute practice session, part of NASCAR's updated two-day schedule for most of the 2022 season.