Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve

shares
comments
Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve
By:

Kurt Busch has pinpointed the exhaust system of the Next Gen NASCAR car currently undergoing testing as an area that needs development through its “venting and cooling”.

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, has been one of a number of drivers to test the Gen-7 car that was slated for introduction into competition this year, before being delayed by a year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip Ganassi driver Busch and Martin Truex Jr, the 2017 title winner, undertook testing at Charlotte in November last year on both the oval and 'roval' layouts. Busch praised the new machine's responsiveness in acceleration and direction change on the road course, but was left with concerns when running on the 1.5-mile oval.

Busch highlighted problems with the steering load generated on the oval, describing the issue as an “eyes wide open moment for NASCAR and the teams” – before describing how the new twin-exhaust system on the car is a problem he noticed in his stints at the wheel.

“The next biggest bullet point that I marked down was the exhaust heat,” said Busch, who is set to start his 21st consecutive full-time season in this month's Daytona 500. “It's now a split exhaust system, so it comes out of the left, and the right, which means the exhaust goes right underneath the driver on the left side. We need better insulation, more venting and a cooler situation [in the car].

“I have only driven the car in November and in January, and I would say it was already on the hot side of what it felt like after a 25-lap run. I am sure we can get that fixed and have more venting and airflow within the car.”

Read Also:

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Busch also alluded to other new technology on the Gen-7 car, in particular the braking package and the independent rear suspension system.

“There are so other many good qualities in the car, with the brakes, the sequential gearbox, suspension, and all kinds of different aero components that I know they can bolt on or take off to make the car adapt to all the different style tracks,” he added. “[Definitely] lots of positives all the way around, and another full year of development will make a great introductory piece for 2022.”

Chris Buescher, who has also completed testing in the new car, echoed Busch's thoughts on the braking system, albeit with less time in the car, and highlighted the impact it could have on the new road courses Cup will race at in 2021, including Austin and Road America.

“It seemed to be very consistent across everybody that has driven that car,” said the Roush Fenway Racing driver. “It needs some fine-tuning to get a better feel to it to make it more like what we have now – not that we are trying to duplicate what we have, and we realize what we are running [currently] is old technology, but it still needs to have a similar feel, or something along the same lines and I think everybody has felt like it needs work.”

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“The big wheels mean a bigger brake package which I think will probably be more significant than anything else,” he added. “We will allow ourselves to have a much better brake package and much better cooling so that we can run hard for a longer period of time.

“Our races are long and in terms of road racing, for the most part, we have to pace ourselves in a load of these races. I haven't run enough laps to talk intelligently on this, but I feel like we will be able to push harder from the drop of the green flag all the way to the checkered flag on a lot of these road races.”

Related video

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Previous article

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Next article

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jake Nichol

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

4
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"

5
NASCAR Cup

A Week In A Motorhome Driver's Life

Latest news
Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR
NAS

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR

14m
Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve
NAS

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve

30m
Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NAS

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

6h
Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner
NAS

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner

Feb 7, 2021
NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid
NAS

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid

Feb 6, 2021
Latest videos
High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole 00:49
NASCAR Cup
4m

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole

Looking back at final Beach and Road Course race from Daytona in 1958 21:36
NASCAR Cup
5m

Looking back at final Beach and Road Course race from Daytona in 1958

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain 02:22
NASCAR Cup
7m

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain

Kyle Larson enters Daytona with something to prove ‘on and off the track’ 02:01
NASCAR Cup
47m

Kyle Larson enters Daytona with something to prove ‘on and off the track’

Back-to-back championships for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021? 02:41
NASCAR Cup
Feb 7, 2021

Back-to-back championships for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021?

More from
Jake Nichol
Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

The NASCAR experiment that could teach F1 a lesson Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The NASCAR experiment that could teach F1 a lesson

Trending Today

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Daytona 500: GM - Waltrip interview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Daytona 500: GM - Waltrip interview

Latest news

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Larson "extremely grateful" for second chance in NASCAR

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.