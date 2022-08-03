Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan

Listen to this article

Busch remains locked into the playoffs after being granted a waiver, but has yet to be cleared to compete by NASCAR's medical team.

He has fallen to 18th in the standings, but as long as he remains inside the top-30 and there are no more than two new winners over the next four races, his position in the playoffs will be safe.

Ty Gibbs will again pilot the No. 45 Toyota this weekend. The 19-year-old made his Cup debut at Pocono and finished an impressive 16th. He followed it up with another solid result at the IMS Road Course, finishing 17th.

Gibbs will be pulling double duty at Michigan, running the Cup race as well as fulfilling his duties as a full-time Xfinity Series driver in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra.

Busch, who turns 44 this week, released the following statement:

"While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can't wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

"I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it's my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."