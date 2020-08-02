Kyle Busch will finish last at NHMS after early tire failure

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch will finish last at NHMS after early tire failure

shares
comments
Kyle Busch will finish last at NHMS after early tire failure
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 7:50 PM

Kyle Busch quipped, "It's still 2020", after exiting the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway just 16 laps into the event

The reigning series champion has had a difficult year and is yet to visit Victory Lane in 2020. 

He showed strength early at NHMS, but it all came to an abrupt end after just 16 laps. The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry slammed the wall following a right front tire failure. He then immediately drove back into the garage, marking the end of his day.

He will finish 38th with no stage points, last in the running order.

 

“I blew a right-front tire for some reason," Busch said after being released from the infield care center. "I have no idea why. Way too early in the going for anything to be wrong or even to build enough brake temp or brake heat. I don’t know. Just hate it for our Pedigree team and the fight that we’ve been having this year seems to be continuing. Last time I was here in a Pedigree car, we blew a right-front tire for no reason as well too. Just seems to be our luck with the Pedigree scheme for some reason here at New Hampshire. It’s still 2020, but sooner or later we have to turn this stuff around.”

Goodyear released the following information on Twitter regarding Busch's tire failure: 

 

Pair of Cup crew chiefs suspended prior to New Hampshire race

Previous article

Pair of Cup crew chiefs suspended prior to New Hampshire race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

