Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"

Kyle Busch has won 59 times in the NASCAR Cup Series and he’d love for his next victory to be one of the biggest of his career.

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

In addition to his two Cup Series championships, Busch has 102 career wins in the Xfinity Series and 61 in Trucks but his list of accomplishments has a glaring omission – he’s still seeking his first Daytona 500 victory.

Could the introduction of the Cup Series’ revolutionary Next Generation race car open the door for Busch’s first 500 win this season?

“I don’t know if this this is the year or not, but we’ll all have to find out together. It’s been a long time, obviously. I’ve been doing it for quite a while,” Busch, 36, said. “It’s the last trophy to check off the box.

“I’ve certainly been close a few times and have been way far away at other times. I feel like the superspeedway thing has not been my knack over the last few years for whatever reason. I’ve been trying to learn on it and watch film and getting better at it in those situations.”

Read Also:

If he needed added motivation, 2022 will also be the final year M&M’s serves as the primary sponsor of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing – a sponsorship relationship he has enjoyed since joining JGR in 2008.

“You can be leading going down the backstretch and have someone drill you from behind and crash you, so it’s never over till it’s over and you can get to the finish line and finally put our M&M’S Camry in Victory Lane there,” he said.

“Our friends at M&M’S have also been trying for years and I’m also hoping we can get it done for them, as well as for myself.”

A lot to learn in a short span of time

Busch said there will be a lot to learn for himself and every driver once the Cup cars hit the track at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday for the first day of practice.

Several teams also got two days of track in early January as NASCAR tested the superspeedway aero package it planned to use this season. At the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega (and Atlanta), Cup teams will run 510 horsepower and a 7-inch spoiler.

Busch said he plans to temper his expectations on what to expect from the Next Gen car at Daytona until Sunday’s race, which he feels will be the car’s true test.

“You get a chance to practice and a chance to run it in the Duel races, so you get to get your feet wet a bit to understand how it does in the draft,” he said. “Until you get in a pack of 40, cars you really aren’t going to have a whole understanding of what it takes and what its limitations are.

“I think you are going to be learning that as you go and it’s going to be never-ending.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kicking off the 2022 season with the first win in the Next Gen car as well winning his first Daytona 500 would certainly mark another notable milestone in the Las Vegas native’s career.

“Winning the Daytona 500 would be huge,” he said. “The Daytona 500 is one that has eluded me, and many others for that matter. I would certainly like to think I could get that race checked off my list before it’s all said and done, and to also be known as a Daytona 500 champion in addition to my championships and other race wins.”

Asked why a victory in the 500 has been so difficult to secure, Busch said, “Because everybody else wants to win it and it’s on all their bucket lists and, of course, it’s a race that 40 people have a chance to go out there and win.

“I wouldn’t say the same for a race like Vegas. You go to Vegas and obviously that’s a race where probably 10, 12 guys are going to have a chance to win but, when you show up to Daytona, all 40 people will believe they have a chance to win.”

shares
comments
NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
Previous article

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'
NASCAR Cup

Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch tops qualifying, earns pole for NASCAR Clash heat race Los Angeles Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops qualifying, earns pole for NASCAR Clash heat race

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training Phoenix II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Joe Gibbs Racing More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022 Kansas
NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race Richmond II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

Latest news

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program

Why Toyota wants to add NASCAR Cup teams – but not right now
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Toyota wants to add NASCAR Cup teams – but not right now

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.