Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
Kyle Busch has released a statement, clarifying what happened while attempting to depart Mexico at the end of a January vacation.
Busch, 37, released the following statement on Monday, responding to reports of his brief detainment in Mexico:
"In late January, Samantha and i enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico. When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.
"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico.
"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.
"I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."
Busch raced this past weekend in NASCAR's annual exhibition race in Los Angeles at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, finishing third in his first Cup start as a Richard Childress Racing driver. Teammate Austin Dillon was second, and Martin Truex Jr. claimed victory.
The 2023 season officially begins on February 19th with the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel
Conor Daly will attempt the 2023 Daytona 500
