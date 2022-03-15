Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Next / NASCAR suspends three members of driver Corey LaJoie's team
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Preview

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”

The newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway promises to put on a show similar to what fans would see at a superspeedway, rather than an intermediate track.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Toyota NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch says Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway is “going to be crazy” as he anticipates superspeedway-style racing on the 1.5-mile oval. 

Atlanta was last reconfigured in 1997, changing to a quad-oval format that measured 1.54 miles. Although it retains the same length, the banking of its turns have been increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and the track has been narrowed from 55-feet wide to 40-feet wide – all covered in fresh asphalt.  

The goal of the reconstruction is encourage the kind of pack-style racing seen at NASCAR’s high-banked giants of Daytona and Talladega. 

Read Also:

“Atlanta is going to be crazy,” said Busch. “It literally got a facelift with a whole new track surface and layout and everything.  

“It’s going to be a different race than what we’ve had there in years past, where you have the old asphalt and really have fast lap times to fire off, and then you have a lot of fall-off where lap times go down throughout the run. That led to having some guys come up through the field and others drop through the field, whether or not they are fast early in the run or slow late in the run, or vice versa.  

“This time around, it’s going to be more like a Daytona or Talladega speedway race. You are going to see a lot of pack racing with some guys two-wide and maybe three-wide, and we’ll have to see how wide the track gets in the time we have on it.  

“Really paying attention and watching some of the Truck Series and Xfinity Series racing earlier in the weekend. It’s going to be helpful to see what we’ll have for Sunday.” 

NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Donald Warr, AMS

Ford’s Kevin Harvick was the acknowledged master of the old Atlanta layout among the current crop of drivers. The three-time Cup winner here believes that the revamp fits well with the new Next Gen car that NASCAR has switched to in 2022. 

“As a driver, there was nothing better than the Atlanta Motor Speedway and its old asphalt,” said Harvick. “Now it’s a new racetrack, and it’s obviously going to be different. But a lot of things this year are different, so it fits right into the theme. 

“We have some actual practice, so that’s a good thing. It’s another element that you have to add in there with the grip level of the racetrack and the new asphalt and everything that comes with that, and where to run on the racetrack. So, you have things that are just going to chew up time on practice day as far as learning what you need to do from the driver’s seat, and that progression of the racetrack definitely affects the handling of the racecar. 

“There are just so many challenges in the beginning of the year with new racetracks and new cars and logistics and you just have to be very open-minded. You have to take it one step at a time and not get too frustrated with everything that’s going to be going on.” 

shares
comments

Related video

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
Previous article

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
Next article

NASCAR suspends three members of driver Corey LaJoie's team

NASCAR suspends three members of driver Corey LaJoie's team
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition debuts with volcano-inspired styling
Automotive

Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition debuts with volcano-inspired styling

Tuner Alpina officially becomes part of BMW
Automotive

Tuner Alpina officially becomes part of BMW

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Latest news

Tires to provide added unknown at Atlanta NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tires to provide added unknown at Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR suspends three members of driver Corey LaJoie's team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three members of driver Corey LaJoie's team

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.