Previous / NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads Next / NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results
NASCAR Cup / Richmond Practice report

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice

Kyle Busch ended up fastest overall in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
Busch’s average lap speed of 119.691 mph in Group A turned out to be the best of the combined sessions.

Chris Buescher was second overall (119.321 mph) and Ryan Blaney was third (119.000 mph). Christopher Bell – who was fastest in Group B – ended up fourth-fastest overall and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Completing the overall top-10 average lap speeds were Erik Jones, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (117.809 mph) followed by Larson, Bell, Truex and Harvick.

Group B

Bell led an incident-free second practice session with an average lap speed of 118.817 mph.

Truex ended up second (118.545 mph) and Harvick was third (118.421 mph). Chastain and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average lap seeds in Group B were Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott.

Group A

Kyle Busch led a fairly uneventful 20-minute first practice session on Saturday with an average lap speed of 119.692 mph.

Buescher ended up second (119.321 mph) and Blaney was third (119.000 mph). Briscoe and Jones rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, Justin Haley and Ty Dillon.

Three minutes into the session, Wallace spun in Turns 3 and 4 but did not appear to do any damage to his No. 23 Toyota.

