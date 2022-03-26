Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA

Listen to this article

Busch’s average lap speed of 92.681 mph ended up fastest overall of the 50-minute session, which was split into two groups.

Daniel Suarez, from Group B, was second-fastest overall (92.602 mph) and Alex Bowman was third (92.557 mph). Harrison Burton and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five overall.

Group B

The Group B practice was cut to just 17 minutes due to the incidents in the first session.

Suarez ended up with the fastest average speed (92.602 mph) in the abbreviated practice. Bowman was second (92.557 mph) and Burton was third (92.436 mph).

Reddick and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

About midway through the session, Burton spun and went off course but was able to continue on and did not appear to suffer any damage.

Group A

Kyle Busch led the way in an incident-packed first 30-minute practice session that included a spin.

After posting his fastest average speed of 92.681 mph about 25 minutes into the session, Busch spun on course but was able to continue on without any issues.

About nine minutes into the session, Ryan Blaney went off course, spun and hit the outside foam barrier. He was able to drive away from the incident. There did not appear to be much damage to his No. 12 Ford.

“I hit the curb in (Turn) 10 wrong,” Blaney said. “It’s kind of a big jump there and I kind of over-corrected. Luckily, we didn’t get much damage.”

In fact, Blaney ended up with the second-fastest average speed (92.377 mph) of the session. A.J. Allmendinger was third (92.346 mph), Cole Custer fourth and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

With three minutes remaining left in the session, Joey Hand had an issue with his right-front tire that tore up the fender and brought out a caution.