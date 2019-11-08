Spring Phoenix winner Kyle Busch tops Friday's first practice
Kyle Busch, who has won the last two races at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, ended up fastest in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice.
Busch posted an average lap speed of 137.562 mph late in the 50-minute session to lead the way. Denny Hamlin (137.478 mph) and Matt DiBenedetto (137.169 mph) ended up second and third, respectively, as Toyotas swept the top three spots.
Busch is the only driver to win at Phoenix in the two races since the facility completed a major renovation and re-configuration last year. He led177 of 312 laps in his win in the spring – one of his four series wins this season.
Joey Logano ended up fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard.
Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jimmie Johnson all sat out the final 15 minutes of practice because each of their cars failed inspection twice prior to last weekend’s race.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|26
|26.170
|137.562
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|28
|26.186
|0.016
|0.016
|137.478
|3
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|34
|26.245
|0.075
|0.059
|137.169
|4
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|28
|26.263
|0.093
|0.018
|137.075
|5
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|33
|26.268
|0.098
|0.005
|137.049
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|27
|26.475
|0.305
|0.207
|135.977
|7
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|25
|26.506
|0.336
|0.031
|135.818
|8
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|26
|26.564
|0.394
|0.058
|135.522
|9
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|33
|26.583
|0.413
|0.019
|135.425
|10
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|30
|26.601
|0.431
|0.018
|135.333
|11
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|32
|26.610
|0.440
|0.009
|135.287
|12
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|20
|26.656
|0.486
|0.046
|135.054
|13
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|34
|26.661
|0.491
|0.005
|135.029
|14
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|35
|26.673
|0.503
|0.012
|134.968
|15
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|29
|26.679
|0.509
|0.006
|134.938
|16
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|31
|26.686
|0.516
|0.007
|134.902
|17
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|27
|26.742
|0.572
|0.056
|134.620
|18
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|35
|26.742
|0.572
|0.000
|134.620
|19
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|19
|26.758
|0.588
|0.016
|134.539
|20
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|35
|26.777
|0.607
|0.019
|134.444
|21
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|28
|26.791
|0.621
|0.014
|134.373
|22
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|26
|26.843
|0.673
|0.052
|134.113
|23
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|32
|26.846
|0.676
|0.003
|134.098
|24
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|30
|26.918
|0.748
|0.072
|133.740
|25
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|23
|26.948
|0.778
|0.030
|133.591
|26
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|22
|26.958
|0.788
|0.010
|133.541
|27
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|33
|26.978
|0.808
|0.020
|133.442
|28
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|25
|26.994
|0.824
|0.016
|133.363
|29
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|20
|27.011
|0.841
|0.017
|133.279
|30
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|31
|27.240
|1.070
|0.229
|132.159
|31
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|16
|27.398
|1.228
|0.158
|131.396
|32
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|26
|27.626
|1.456
|0.228
|130.312
|33
|53
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|10
|27.694
|1.524
|0.068
|129.992
|34
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|30
|27.730
|1.560
|0.036
|129.823
|35
|51
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|15
|27.756
|1.586
|0.026
|129.702
|36
|27
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|18
|28.106
|1.936
|0.350
|128.087
|37
|77
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|19
|28.270
|2.100
|0.164
|127.343
|38
|52
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|4
|28.326
|2.156
|0.056
|127.092
|39
|66
|Joey Gase
|Toyota
|13
|28.868
|2.698
|0.542
|124.706
