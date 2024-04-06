Kyle Larson beats Bubba Wallace to Martinsville Cup pole by 0.001s
Kyle Larson got Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary celebration at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway off to the best start possible.
Larson, the last of 10 cars in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying, just nipped Bubba Wallace on his second lap to grab the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.
It was 40 years ago at the spring Martinsville race that Geoffrey Bodine won the first Cup race for team owner Rick Hendrick, which kept his fledgling organization in business and evoled into one of NASCAR’s most successful teams.
Larson, who drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for HMS, had an average lap speed of 96.034 mph, just edging Wallace (96.029 mph) – a difference of one thousandth of a second.
The pole is the second for Larson this season, 18th of his career and second at Martinsville.
“That was a bit unexpected,” Larson said. “I knew we would be good but wasn’t sure we’d be that good. It’s really cool to his (car) on the pole for Hendrick’s 40th anniversary.
“It looks like all four Hendrick cars are good, too. It’s a great day for the organization. We just got to execute in the race.”
Larson’s Hendrick teammate, Chase Elliott, will line up third, Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and HMS driver Alex Bowman.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|2
|
19.718
|96.034
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.001
19.719
|0.001
|96.029
|3
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.034
19.752
|0.033
|95.869
|4
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.035
19.753
|0.001
|95.864
|5
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|2
|
+0.042
19.760
|0.007
|95.830
|6
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|2
|
+0.046
19.764
|0.004
|95.811
|7
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|2
|
+0.047
19.765
|0.001
|95.806
|8
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.061
19.779
|0.014
|95.738
|9
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|2
|
+0.098
19.816
|0.037
|95.559
|10
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.113
19.831
|0.015
|95.487
Round 1 / Group B
Larson, the last car to go out in Group B, shot to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 96.293 mph.
Elliott ended up second fastest (96.293 mph) while Hamlin was third (96.249 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Berry and Logano.
Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|2
|
19.641
|96.411
|2
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.024
19.665
|0.024
|96.293
|3
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.033
19.674
|0.009
|96.249
|4
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|2
|
+0.059
19.700
|0.026
|96.122
|5
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|2
|
+0.088
19.729
|0.029
|95.981
|6
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.132
19.773
|0.044
|95.767
|7
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|2
|
+0.184
19.825
|0.052
|95.516
|8
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.193
19.834
|0.009
|95.472
|9
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.202
19.843
|0.009
|95.429
|10
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.216
19.857
|0.014
|95.362
|11
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.245
19.886
|0.029
|95.223
|12
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.285
19.926
|0.040
|95.032
|13
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.305
19.946
|0.020
|94.936
|14
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|2
|
+0.327
19.968
|0.022
|94.832
|15
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.404
20.045
|0.077
|94.467
|16
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|2
|
+0.532
20.173
|0.128
|93.868
|17
|J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.541
20.182
|0.009
|93.826
|18
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|2
|
+0.567
20.208
|0.026
|93.705
|19
|D. StarrPOWER SOURCE
|66
|Ford
|2
|
+1.468
21.109
|0.901
|89.706
Round 1 / Group A
Wallace was one of the few drivers to pick up significantly on their second lap and led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 95.646 mph.
Briscoe was second fastest (95.646 mph) while Bowman ended up third (95.228 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group A were Truex and Blaney.
Among those who failed to move on were Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and William Byron.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|2
|
19.798
|95.646
|2
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|2
|
+0.072
19.870
|0.072
|95.299
|3
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.087
19.885
|0.015
|95.228
|4
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.090
19.888
|0.003
|95.213
|5
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|2
|
+0.115
19.913
|0.025
|95.094
|6
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|2
|
+0.120
19.918
|0.005
|95.070
|7
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.120
19.918
|0.000
|95.070
|8
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|2
|
+0.123
19.921
|0.003
|95.055
|9
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.146
19.944
|0.023
|94.946
|10
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.152
19.950
|0.006
|94.917
|11
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|2
|
+0.165
19.963
|0.013
|94.855
|12
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.190
19.988
|0.025
|94.737
|13
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|2
|
+0.214
20.012
|0.024
|94.623
|14
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.218
20.016
|0.004
|94.604
|15
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|2
|
+0.225
20.023
|0.007
|94.571
|16
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.300
20.098
|0.075
|94.218
|17
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|2
|
+0.317
20.115
|0.017
|94.139
|18
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.360
20.158
|0.043
|93.938
