Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Interview

Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"

By:

Kyle Larson had lost the lead late in Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway but he still had a plan to win.

Unfortunately that plan – to push Ryan Blaney on the final restart and help the two of them race the win out between themselves went awry.

As the restart got underway with two of 267 laps remaining, Larson did indeed push Blaney but ended up turning him and both drivers collided with the wall, knocking both out of contention.

Kyle Busch went on to win the race, becoming the 10th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in the season’s first 11 races.

“My plan was just to push (Blaney) as hard as I could and try and be with him on the backstretch to shove him and hopefully get them guys racing in front of me or potentially get inside or outside for the lead somehow,” Larson said.

“I had just planned on pushing him really hard, and obviously I did that and got him sideways and ended up getting us both in the wall. Probably should have just laid off once I got to the corner and hopefully a run came to where I could get to his back bumper on the backstretch.

“Hate that I screwed that up and cost ourselves a good finish.”

Larson finished 19th and Blaney 21st.

Read Also:

Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team had proved to be the dominant player for the win much of the race. He led nine times for a race-high 132 laps.

Larson was still in command on a restart with 10 laps remaining but saw Kyle Busch quickly jump ahead and a subsequent wreck locked Busch into the top spot heading into the race’s final restart.

“Nobody got to the lead from the second row (all race), so I knew I was in trouble, and like I said, I just wanted to do a good job to keep (Blaney) side-by-side with Kyle and maybe get them racing and punch a big hole for me to get a run somehow,” Larson said.

“Obviously I didn’t want to be on the second row the final restart. I had Brad lined up behind me the one before, and he wasn’t able to get to my back bumper. He had to protect from the guys behind him trying to pull out of line, so just got our lane slowed up, and that just didn’t work out.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Previous article

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

9h
2
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

12h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

29min
Latest news
Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"

55m
Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

2h
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NSXF

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

4h
Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021
NAS

Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021

Apr 30, 2021
NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format

Apr 28, 2021
Latest videos
Larson breaks down late-race restarts after dominating Kansas 09:12:21
NASCAR Cup
58m

Larson breaks down late-race restarts after dominating Kansas

Kyle Busch gets personal in Victory Lane after first win of 2021 09:12:19
NASCAR Cup
1h

Kyle Busch gets personal in Victory Lane after first win of 2021

Final Laps: Kyle Busch celebrates his birthday in Victory Lane in Kansas 09:12:20
NASCAR Cup
1h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch celebrates his birthday in Victory Lane in Kansas

Strategy key in Kevin Harvick’s top-five at Kansas Speedway 09:12:18
NASCAR Cup
1h

Strategy key in Kevin Harvick’s top-five at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race format announced 09:08:39
NASCAR Cup
Apr 28, 2021

NASCAR All-Star Race format announced

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.