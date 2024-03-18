All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Bristol

Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

All in all, Kyle Larson came away from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol in a pretty good position, but he would prefer to skip the unusual circumstances that led him to it.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Race Rewind: Cup Series returns to concrete racing at Bristol

In fact, when the race concluded, Larson wasn’t exactly sure how he escaped with a fifth-place finish, let alone being one of the five drivers who managed to finish the race on the lead lap.

“I think it was all accidental,” Larson said. “I don’t really know what happened. … A bit confusing on how that all played out and happened, but happy we were able to make it live there at the end.”

It became clear early Sunday that for whatever reason tires were not laying rubber down on the concrete surface and wearing excessively – usually not lasting more than 50 laps.

Tire conversation and pit strategy instantly took on great importance but even then, Larson remained a contender for the win.

Cleaning up rubber from excessive Goodyear tire wear

Cleaning up rubber from excessive Goodyear tire wear

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

However, while making a pit stop on what turned out to be the final caution of the race, Larson was penalized for equipment interference and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

As it turned out, the race remained green the rest of the way and everyone – including Larson – had to make a green flag pit stop for new tires before the finish and he was one of the first to do so.

That timing played a critical role in his ability to cycle back up to the front.

“For whatever reason, it all cycled through. We all had to make a green flag stop and just kind of nursed it home from there. So yeah, that was odd,” he said. “It all just kind of weirdly worked out.

“I still don’t really know how we ended fifth, but we will take it and move on.”

What Larson was clear about, though, was he did not like the uncertainty of the tire situation playing such a huge role in the outcome of the race.

“It was weird and interesting. I thought some rubber was going to be laid down, but after the second run, we realized that wasn’t going to be the case,” he said.

“I hope I never have to run a race like that again. It wasn’t fun to ride around like that. You never really knew how to manage your stuff.

“Then there at the end, we were all dying and whatnot, and everybody’s afraid to pit because you just didn’t want to get caught on pit road with somebody spinning out and then you’re laps down.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues
Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear

Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?

What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?

F1 Formula 1
What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car? What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?
Podcast: Looking ahead to MotoGP's round-two reset in Portugal

Podcast: Looking ahead to MotoGP's round-two reset in Portugal

MGP MotoGP
Podcast: Looking ahead to MotoGP's round-two reset in Portugal Podcast: Looking ahead to MotoGP's round-two reset in Portugal
Why Aston Martin's qualifying-vs-race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Why Aston Martin's qualifying-vs-race balance has reversed in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
Why Aston Martin's qualifying-vs-race balance has reversed in F1 2024 Why Aston Martin's qualifying-vs-race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA