Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"
All in all, Kyle Larson came away from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol in a pretty good position, but he would prefer to skip the unusual circumstances that led him to it.
Watch: Race Rewind: Cup Series returns to concrete racing at Bristol
In fact, when the race concluded, Larson wasn’t exactly sure how he escaped with a fifth-place finish, let alone being one of the five drivers who managed to finish the race on the lead lap.
“I think it was all accidental,” Larson said. “I don’t really know what happened. … A bit confusing on how that all played out and happened, but happy we were able to make it live there at the end.”
It became clear early Sunday that for whatever reason tires were not laying rubber down on the concrete surface and wearing excessively – usually not lasting more than 50 laps.
Tire conversation and pit strategy instantly took on great importance but even then, Larson remained a contender for the win.
Cleaning up rubber from excessive Goodyear tire wear
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
However, while making a pit stop on what turned out to be the final caution of the race, Larson was penalized for equipment interference and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.
As it turned out, the race remained green the rest of the way and everyone – including Larson – had to make a green flag pit stop for new tires before the finish and he was one of the first to do so.
That timing played a critical role in his ability to cycle back up to the front.
“For whatever reason, it all cycled through. We all had to make a green flag stop and just kind of nursed it home from there. So yeah, that was odd,” he said. “It all just kind of weirdly worked out.
“I still don’t really know how we ended fifth, but we will take it and move on.”
What Larson was clear about, though, was he did not like the uncertainty of the tire situation playing such a huge role in the outcome of the race.
“It was weird and interesting. I thought some rubber was going to be laid down, but after the second run, we realized that wasn’t going to be the case,” he said.
“I hope I never have to run a race like that again. It wasn’t fun to ride around like that. You never really knew how to manage your stuff.
“Then there at the end, we were all dying and whatnot, and everybody’s afraid to pit because you just didn’t want to get caught on pit road with somebody spinning out and then you’re laps down.”
