Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports extends Larson contract through 2023

By:

Kyle Larson will remain with Hendrick Motorsports for the foreseeable future in a new contract extension revealed Wednesday.

As part of the deal, HendrickCars.com will become the majority sponsor for Larson n 35 of the 36 points-paying races. They will also back Larson's dirt endeavors, becoming a primary sponsor in all non-NASCAR events he competes in.

Larson's current agreement expires at the conclusion of 2022, but this new contract extends his stay with HMS through the 2023 season.

“When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business. It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs. The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results.”

HendrickCars.com has seen significant increases in website traffic thanks to Larson's success. 

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The 28-year-old's return to NASCAR's top level has been impressive, winning four races this season (more than any other driver) including three in succession. He also won the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” said Larson. “I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport. To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me. Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

 
shares
comments

Related video

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Previous article

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

3 h
4
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" of 2021 WRC car

5
WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

4 h
Latest news
Hendrick Motorsports extends Larson contract through 2023
Video Inside
NAS

Hendrick Motorsports extends Larson contract through 2023

20m
Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NAS

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Jul 12, 2021
Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021
NAS

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

Jul 12, 2021
Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Jul 12, 2021
Kurt Busch outduels brother Kyle in dramatic Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS

Kurt Busch outduels brother Kyle in dramatic Atlanta Cup win

Jul 11, 2021
Latest videos
Hendrick Motorsports extends Kyle Larson’s contract through 2023 00:30
NASCAR Cup
28m

Hendrick Motorsports extends Kyle Larson’s contract through 2023

Recap: Kurt Busch chases down his brother for Atlanta win 03:00
NASCAR Cup
Jul 12, 2021

Recap: Kurt Busch chases down his brother for Atlanta win

Kurt Busch grabs lead from Kyle Busch late after help from Chastain 00:38
NASCAR Cup
Jul 12, 2021

Kurt Busch grabs lead from Kyle Busch late after help from Chastain

Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle Busch for Atlanta victory 00:58
NASCAR Cup
Jul 12, 2021

Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle Busch for Atlanta victory

Kurt Busch on Atlanta win: ‘Hell yeah, we beat Kyle’ 01:43
NASCAR Cup
Jul 12, 2021

Kurt Busch on Atlanta win: ‘Hell yeah, we beat Kyle’

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect' Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Atlanta Motor Speedway to reconfigure banking and be repaved Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Atlanta Motor Speedway to reconfigure banking and be repaved

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win Pocono I
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

Alex Bowman and Hendrick agree to contract extension
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman and Hendrick agree to contract extension

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Eldora to host Mopar Million Sprint
USAC USAC

Eldora to host Mopar Million Sprint

RACE: National Runoffs: E Production race report
SCCA SCCA

RACE: National Runoffs: E Production race report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Hendrick Motorsports extends Larson contract through 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports extends Larson contract through 2023

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.