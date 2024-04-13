Larson earns third straight NASCAR Cup pole, beating Gibbs at Texas
Kyle Larson earned pole position at Texas Motor Speedway, scoring his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series pole this year. He also captured pole position at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.
Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Larson was the only driver to break into the 28.3s in the final round of qualifying, earning his 19th career pole. It was another milestone for Hendrick Motorsports, capturing its 250th pole in the Cup Series.
“Cool to get three poles in a row,” said Larson. “I said on the radio after the first one, that was about the most intense thing you can do … It’s so on edge and you know how much throttle time you have to have to run fast. It’s just sketchy.
“But yeah, that was cool. 250th pole also for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, which is amazing and glad I can contribute to some sort of numbers since William [Byron] has been stealing all the thunder here lately. Just a great day and really, really happy to get a pole. Since we’ve gone to the Next Gen car, this has been a place where I’ve really struggled with qualifying. Like committing into Turn 1 and I told myself I was going to commit today, and it paid off. Happy about that.”
Austin Cindric was the first driver out in the final round and got very close to the wall on the exit of Turn 2. Toyota drivers rocketed to the top of the charts with Ty Gibbs leading the way halfway through the round.
Martin Truex Jr. was the first Group B driver to run, and he was unable to beat any of the Group A drivers. It was a similar story for the drivers who followed him.
However, it was who Larson broke that trend in a big way, going fastest of all and taking pole position for Hendrick Motorsports. He beat Gibbs by 0.035s to P1.
Christopher Bell will start third, Tyler Reddick fourth, and Chase Briscoe fifth. Byron, Ryan Blaney, Cindric, Truex, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-ten.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
28.366
|190.369
|2
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.035
28.401
|0.035
|190.134
|3
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.051
28.417
|0.016
|190.027
|4
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.084
28.450
|0.033
|189.807
|5
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.092
28.458
|0.008
|189.753
|6
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.098
28.464
|0.006
|189.713
|7
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.114
28.480
|0.016
|189.607
|8
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.116
28.482
|0.002
|189.593
|9
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.162
28.528
|0.046
|189.288
|10
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.316
28.682
|0.154
|188.271
Round 1 / Group A
Three Toyotas and two Penske drivers advanced from Group A qualifying. Reddick led the way with a 28.357s lap, ahead of Gibbs, Blaney, Bell, and Cindric.
Ross Chastain was the first driver to miss out, 0.020s shy of advancing. He will start 12th. Alex Bowman will start 14th, Carson Hocevar 16th, Zane Smith 18th, and Joey Logano 20th. Notables starting deeper in the field will be Brad Keselowski (22nd) and Chase Elliott (24th).
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
28.357
|190.429
|2
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.052
28.409
|0.052
|190.081
|3
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.104
28.461
|0.052
|189.733
|4
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.145
28.502
|0.041
|189.460
|5
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.165
28.522
|0.020
|189.328
|6
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.185
28.542
|0.020
|189.195
|7
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.208
28.565
|0.023
|189.043
|8
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.215
28.572
|0.007
|188.996
|9
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.277
28.634
|0.062
|188.587
|10
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.285
28.642
|0.008
|188.534
|11
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.371
28.728
|0.086
|187.970
|12
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.385
28.742
|0.014
|187.878
|13
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.419
28.776
|0.034
|187.656
|14
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.510
28.867
|0.091
|187.065
|15
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.580
28.937
|0.070
|186.612
|16
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.597
28.954
|0.017
|186.503
|17
|A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|33
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.615
28.972
|0.018
|186.387
|18
|T. DillonKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.662
29.019
|0.047
|186.085
|19
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.750
29.107
|0.088
|185.522
Round 1 / Group B
Johnson and Busch did not take part in qualifying after damaging their cars in practice.
Larson led the way with a 28.338s lap. Briscoe, Byron, Wallace, and Truex joined him in the final round.
Denny Hamlin will start 11th on the grid as he was the first among the drivers who failed to advance, 0.058s shy. Michael McDowell will start 13th, Austin Dillon 15th, Daniel Suarez 17th, and Chris Buescher 19th.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
28.338
|190.557
|2
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.035
28.373
|0.035
|190.322
|3
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.047
28.385
|0.012
|190.241
|4
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.086
28.424
|0.039
|189.980
|5
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.103
28.441
|0.017
|189.867
|6
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.161
28.499
|0.058
|189.480
|7
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
+0.163
28.501
|0.002
|189.467
|8
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.173
28.511
|0.010
|189.401
|9
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.183
28.521
|0.010
|189.334
|10
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.184
28.522
|0.001
|189.328
|11
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.211
28.549
|0.027
|189.148
|12
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.315
28.653
|0.104
|188.462
|13
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.341
28.679
|0.026
|188.291
|14
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.351
28.689
|0.010
|188.225
|15
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.401
28.739
|0.050
|187.898
|16
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.437
28.775
|0.036
|187.663
|17
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.578
28.916
|0.141
|186.748
|18
|J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|84
|Toyota
|0
|
|19
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|0
|
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Ilott substituting for Malukas for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Kyle Larson beats Bubba Wallace to Martinsville Cup pole by 0.001s
Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments