Subscribe
Previous / Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II News

Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"

Chase Elliott was frustrated with team-mate Kyle Larson following Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway, with the Hendrick drivers making contact on pitroad before the final restart.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Larson took the lead early in the event, winning the opening stage with relative ease in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, he lost control of the race as the strategies diverged during the second stage.

Staying out on older tires, he got sideways on the restart and quickly fell back into a mess of traffic. Now surrounded by cars with fresh rubber, he could only go backwards.

The only upside was that the No. 5 team now had an extra set of sticker tires to utilize later in the race, should the opportunity present itself.

After finally taking advantage of the extra set later on, he began his march back through the field in the final 100 laps.

Despite a close encounter with the outside wall, he fought his way back inside the top-five before a late-race caution forced an overtime finish and set up a mad dash to the checkered flag.

Clashing with an HMS team-mate

While exiting pitroad, that's when Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Elliott made contact. Elliott quickly showed his displeasure, but the situation did not spill over into the restart.

Larson finished fourth and Elliott sixth. The two former Cup champions then had a brief discussion after the race with Elliott leaning into Larson's window.

"From my vantage point, I knew we were three-wide leaving," Larson explained to NBC. "I'm just trying to leave as much space as I can. He's [Brad Keselowski] coming out into the lane quickly because the #6 [Keselowski] wants to slow us down. I tried to leave as much space as I could. Obviously, I made contact with him [Elliott] but I feel like if I didn't, then I was gonna clobber the #6 right in the right front. I thought the safest thing for all of us was for me to squeeze out a little bit. 

"I understand why he's mad or was mad in the moment. I hope when he sees the replay, he understands that I didn't have any space or not much. Just a bummer but I'm glad that neither of us got tore up there and we could get a good finish."

A difficult choice

Speaking on the final restart itself, Larson chose the top lane while Tyler Reddick, who ultimately won the race, decided to go to the inside. It was a tricky call with multiple tire strategies at the front of the field and one driver [Daniel Suarez] choosing not to pit at all during the final caution period.

“Obviously with the No. 99 [Suarez] staying out, you just don’t know what his grip level is going to be, so I choose the top. I just didn’t want to be in the same lane as him. Obviously with the pack, if I would have chosen the bottom, that’s where the No. 45 [Tyler Reddick] ended up and he came out the winner. I need to see how the replay looks, but I thought I could get to Denny’s [Hamlin] outside, he blocked me. I went to the middle, got clear of him and then he just had a good run off of (turn) two and was able to get to the bottom and get in front of me. Maybe if I would have went to the bottom and protect it a little bit, I could have been leading that. I still don’t think I would have gotten to the lead, but maybe I could have finished second like he did.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024

John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024

NASCAR Cup

John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024 John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

EFO Euroformula Open

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

SF Super Formula

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1 IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027

Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027 Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe