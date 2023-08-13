Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double
Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren have revealed the look of the cars for Kyle Larson's 2024 attempt at the Indy 500 and Coke 600 double.
Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt the 1,100-mile double.
Tony Stewart was the most successful of those who have attempted it, finishing ninth in the 1999 Indy 500 and then fourth in the Coke 600.
The car is a combined effort between HMS and McLaren, and the paint scheme reflects that. Larson's No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet will carry title partnership from HendrickCars.com, just as his Cup ride normally does. The team also plans to enter the Indy 500 in 2025.
Larson has 21 Cup wins, ten of which came during his 2021 championship campaign. Larson is known for his dirt racing exploits as well, winning countless prestigious sprint car events.
Just yesterday, he became a two-time winner of the Knoxville Nationals.
Larson attended this year's Indy 500 in preparation for next year's event. He said back in May while speaking with NBC: “It probably still won’t seem real until I get behind the wheel of a car. Just happy to be here, it’s the only day I can get here this year, so I’m just trying to soak in as much knowledge as I can and continually better prepare myself for next season.
“I want to do a really good job and I feel like the opportunity is there with a great team and all its resources. The opportunity is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, I just felt that the timing was right to live out a dream of mine, my dad’s and Jeff Gordon’s and even Rick Hendrick’s.
“I just wanna do a good job, I wanna obviously win the race too. I know how hard it is, so I’m going to keep my expectations realistic, because these are the greatest IndyCar drivers in the world, and I’ve never raced one!
“If I prepare right, study and focus, then I can do a good job. So I’m just excited and little bit nervous, I guess.”
Larson has one Coke 600 victory, which came during the 2021 season. He dominated the event, leading 327 of 400 laps.
Latest news
McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story'
McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story' McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story'
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023 Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.