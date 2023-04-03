Subscribe
Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization

Bruce Mosley, a leading member of Legacy Motor Club’s new executive team, is no longer with the organization, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Jim Utter
Mosley was officially announced as the organization’s new president of business operations on Feb. 1. He was named as part of a new executive team which included John Lewensten as senior vice president for partnership services and Joey Cohen as the team’s vice president of racing operations.

It remains unclear why Mosley left the organization less than two months since his official start and a spokesperson for LMC said Monday it could not provide a comment regarding his departure at this time.

Before joining LMC, Mosley, 54, served as president of Violet Defense following an eight-year tenure as the chief revenue officer at Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) leading sales and partnership development efforts.

He previously worked in executive capacities with International Speedway Corp., the former NASCAR team owned by Chip Ganassi, The Kroger Company’s strategic agency and had a role with The Marketing Arm on programs with NASCAR partnerships that included Walmart, Sunoco and Office Depot.

Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet Camaro, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro, Jordan Taylor, Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Netspend Chevrolet Camaro, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft / Quick Lane Ford Mustang, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Blue Buffalo Chevrolet Camaro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

In recent months, the rebranded Legacy Motor Club (formerly Petty GMS Racing) has undergone several changes, including the personnel moves, as part of the direct involvement from new team co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson, 48, made a shocking announcement last November that he had entered an ownership agreement at the former Petty GMS with owner Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty.

LMC currently fields two fulltime entries in the Cup Series with Erik Jones and Noah Gragson driving the Nos. 43 and 42 Chevrolets, respectively. Johnson competes in a part-time schedule in the No. 84 Chevy.

