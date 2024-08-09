Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team undergoes organizational shakeup
Legacy Motor Club unveiled a pair of new hires on Friday in a shakeup of the NASCAR team’s organizational structure.
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
The team, co-owned by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, announced longtime NASCAR engineer Jacob Canter will take over as director of competition.
In addition, Bobby Kennedy – who has served as an executive with several NASCAR teams – has been named to the newly created position of general manager and will report directory to CEO Cal Wells III.
The moves come following a manufacturer change in the offseason from Chevrolet to Toyota that has produced haphazard results this year for its full-time drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.
John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry, Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
A former short track driver, Canter completed his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. He began his professional career as a technical engineer with MoTeC USA before moving to Rusty Wallace Racing to create an engineering department for the team.
In 2007, Canter began a nearly 16-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing where he served as a race engineer and then research and development team manager. He most recently served as engineering manager of vehicle performance at GM Motorsports.
“I am incredibly excited to join Legacy Motor Club and embark on this new journey,” Canter said. “I am thankful to Maury, Jimmie, Richard (Petty) and Cal for this opportunity. It is a competitive advantage to be a part of a team with amazing vision and leadership.”
Canter will oversee the competition department including all crew chiefs and pit crew, while Kennedy will oversee the day-to-day operations of LMC.
“Both Jacob and Bobby represent some of the best the world of motorsports has to offer,” said Wells. “Having previous long-term relationships with Toyota Racing Development will prove invaluable as Legacy MC strives towards joining the elite within the NASCAR Cup Series.”
Johnson said the organization needed to make a change “at this stage in the game.”
“This has been a difficult season and performance hasn’t been where we want it to be, so moves like this are necessary,” he said. “We want to show up, be competitive, and win races. That’s the main goal.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat
Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team undergoes organizational shakeup
Palou exclusive: IndyCar's oval endgame “doesn’t favor us”
Exclusive - Tsunoda feels ready for the top: "I'm a more complete driver"
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments