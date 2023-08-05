Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
Both NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club have suspended Cup driver Noah Gragson, effective immediately.
Gragson, 25, was first suspended by the race team and then by the sanctioning body. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship runner-up is a rookie in the Cup Series this year, and currently sits 33rd in points.
Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 car this weekend at Michigan. Berry has made several starts this year, filling in for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports while they were both out with injuries. He will be full-time in Cup next year, taking over the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after Kevin Harvick retires.
Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, released the following statement, but did not indicate the specific reason for the suspension:
"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan."
NASCAR and Gragson react
NASCAR has followed suit, indefinitely suspending Gragson from competition:
"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”
Gragson has since released the following statement on social media, apologizing for his actions: "I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."
Gragson recently liked an Instagram post, which appeared to make fun of the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Daniel Suarez: "All of us need to relax and have fun"
Martin Truex Jr. leads NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan
